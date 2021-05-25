PWHPA’s Erin Ambrose is fighting for hockey equality and mental health





From the outside, it looked like she was at the top of her game. Erin Ambrose made a name for herself internationally as a passionate defender with competitive fire in her soul, but there was one rival she couldn’t beat: Under the helmet, Ambrose struggled. “One of the hardest things for me was knowing that my successes had not brought me overall happiness,” said Ambrose. “I don’t think I understood why from an early age.” Read more: Three Canadian teams play in the Women’s Dream Gap Tour in Calgary When Ambrose was 16 years old, she felt a growing sense of emptiness and gave way to anxiety and depression, but she was still a rising star. Seven years later, she was still trying to put personal wellness on the back burner in the chase of the 2018 Olympics. Story continues below advertisement As her mental health issues began to permeate all areas of her life, things quickly came apart.















Just months before the games, Ambrose was cut from Team Canada. Read more: Hockey Canada announces players who have been invited to try out for the Olympic women’s team “As much as I wanted to go out again to play hockey, I was very frustrated at night. I wasn’t happy with things and how they had gone, ”Ambrose recalled from the Calgary bubble. “I knew hockey was still a part of me that I love, but I wanted to find real love for the game and not just love for me as a hockey player.” When she was only 23 years old, she faced an identity crisis. Who was Erin Ambrose the person when you took away hockey? Story continues below advertisement















One player who spent his entire career stopping pucks came through with a big assist. Trending stories Ontario reports first fatal case of rare blood clot after humans received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Canada may see the resurgence of COVID-19 despite full vaccinations, experts say Emerance Maschmeyer had also been released from the squad and contacted her boyfriend. I said, ‘Hey, you know what, you have to come to Montreal,’ Maschmeyer said. “I love it here and I think you’ll find a way here to love the game again.” There may not be a quick fix when it comes to mental health, but Ambrose has had many small wins even in the losses.















After the CWHL-leading Canadiennes were upset in the 2018 Clarkson Cup playoffs, Ambrose and Maschmeyer fought through the tears of the loss with a pact. Story continues below advertisement “We went into our own area a bit and had our moment,” Ambrose said. “It was a difficult year. There was no denying that and what we had both experienced. “We both said to each other, ‘Whatever we need to do to be at the 2022 Olympics.’ ” “I think it was in a storage room in the back,” Maschmeyer added. ‘She said,’ We’re going to achieve that goal. We’re gonna do it. And we shake hands. “ Read more: NHL players agree to launch women’s professional hockey league Going through the rollercoaster of folding their league, forming the PWHPA and dealing with a global pandemic, Ambrose recognizes that there are still many ups and downs. But by taking care of herself, she has given herself the energy to fight with the PWHPA for the next generation of hockey players. Ambrose scored Monday-afternoon in the opening game of the Secret Dream Gap Tour en route to a 3-2 win over Toronto’s Team Sonnet in the opening game of the Secret Dream Gap Tour. Story continues below advertisement “One of the best things is that I can just rely on people and lean on people, that means a lot to me. I often get text messages from Marie-Philip Poulin asking how my heart is doing. “That’s something that means more to me than I think she’ll ever know.” “They are wonderful people,” Poulin said of Ambrose and Maschmeyer. “I see incredible hockey players and when you see them behind that helmet, they are even better.” And as for the Olympic pact, the dream is still alive. Both Ambrose and Maschmeyer have been selected by Team Canada for 2022.















