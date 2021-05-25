Houston Sports TV Legend Reveals Shocking Stories About Houston Rockets

Legendary local play-by-play guy Bill Worrell recently retired after announcing Houston Rockets games on TV for nearly 40 years.
During his long and amazing career, Worrell has also aired Houston Astros and Houston Oilers games, plus everything from rodeo to table tennis, volleyball to boxing and golf to synchronized skating.
Synchronized skating?
“I got there two hours early and they tried to explain the sport to me. Basically I just did the introductions and turned it over to my color analyst. Whatever she said, I agreed,” Worrell once told me.
The funny thing is, Worrell might never have become a sports announcer if there wasn’t a conflict over class schedules at UH. He would be William Worrell, MD today.
Worrell, whose father “Dub” Worrell served as the team dentist for the UH Cougars, Rice Owls, Houston Oilers and Rockets, entered the UH in 1964 as a pre-med student and lefty baseball pitcher. When he tried to enroll in Introductory Biology 101, the class was scheduled for the same time as baseball practice. Pre-med or baseball? That was an easy choice for Worrell, and he switched his major to Radio-TV.
“I was a pitcher with limited ability, with a pretty good curveball and a good pickoff move. I needed that move because I walked so many batters,” he says.
Fun and strange fact: Worrell started a game against Texas A&M in 1964, walked the first three batters and retired them all at first base. That must be some kind of record.
After graduation, he took a job with Channel 2 and eventually progressed to sports anchor. In 1983, he was hired as the Rockets play-by-play announcer on TV, and as they say, the rest is history. In the case of Worrell, historically.
I caught up with Worrell the morning after the night before his last game for the Rockets.
Ken Hoffman: Did you go somewhere after the game Friday night to celebrate your retirement?
Bill Worrell: I went home. I am 77 years old and I was already bedtime. That’s part of why I retired!
KH: What was the wildest, funniest moment of your career?
BW: I think it was the Indianapolis game when referees Reggie Miller fouls and the crowd went crazy! They started throwing pennies first and then some of the fat cats threw in a few quarters, and when they came off the track, they hit me and Calvin Murphy in the back of the head.
Calvin reached back and picked up a lady’s umbrella, opened it and put it over our heads. You could really hear the coins hitting the umbrella. The lady wasn’t too happy, but it did save us some bumps. It ran on the highlights of shows for about a week, and they still cut it off from time to time. The lady was angry at first, but we put her on TV and she brightened up.
KH: You were a pretty good pitcher in college at the University of Houston. When broadcasting Astros games early in your career, have you ever fantasized that you were on the hill?
BW: Never. I reached a top speed of 140 km / h. Ray Charles could hit me.
KH: Looking at the retrospective of your career that the Rockets and AT&T SportsNet put together, did you recall memories of your once-luxurious dark hair?
BW: I never look at my hair now because at my age I don’t go near mirrors anymore. At least I still use a brush, most of my friends are bald.
