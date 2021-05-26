Judge’s actions in the Cricket Hollow Zoo case are central to appeal

The Iowa Court of Appeals will hear next month arguments about the fairness of a judge who closed the eastern Iowas Cricket Hollow Zoo after citing “deplorable” conditions at the roadside attraction.

The two owners of the now-closed zoo, Pamela and Thomas Sellner of Manchester, are appealing a 2019 court ruling declaring the zoo a public nuisance. The Iowa Court of Appeals has indicated that it will hear the arguments in the case on June 22.

In notes filed with the court, lawyers for the Sellners have argued that the trial judge, Monica Zrinyi Wittig, was an advocate on the side of the animal rights groups that had charged to close the zoo by praising and criticizing the group’s witnesses. to deliver and argue with the Sellners and their witnesses.

In their appeal, the Sellners cite comments Judge Wittig made to their attorney shortly after all parties visited the zoo on the first day of the trial.

I have not seen healthy and happy animals today, Judge Wittig told Sellners’ attorney. I saw a bear that looked like it had been drugged. It had fluids oozing from its mouth and nostrils. I saw a dog that looked like it was rabid. None of the animals were in a clean environment. I didn’t see much water anywhere except what had fallen from the rain. I saw a lot of mud. I saw a lot of unsanitary, awful, rusty enclosures for animals to walk around. I saw polar bears. I saw banging against chain link fences. The facility has absolutely no walkway. I don’t think it’s safe for humans. I cannot imagine there were children. The smell was awful. I mean, I understand you’ve been given seven (planned) days of trial, but what I saw today paints a picture that a thousand words cannot describe.

After Wittig made her remarks, Sellners’ attorney told the judge, I was there with your honor today and I didn’t notice the horrible smell.

How could you not do that? Wittig replied. I walked in the front door and gagged. I gagged. The ‘reptile room’ is not a reptile room. It looked like an outbuilding. And smells exactly like that.

When Sellners’ attorney noted that the enclosures at the zoo meet U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection standards, Wittig said: If so, the USDA’s requirements are so pale compared to what they should be for these giving creatures the freedom to do whatever they want. I’m not sure any of those USDA members would want to live in those units themselves. I mean I realize they are animals and they have no right to live in the Taj Mahal, but it was unfortunate. It makes me shake now. It’s terrible. Our government is just sitting on its laurels and doing nothing. And there is a reason they exist. I pay my taxes to make them exist.

Sellners lawyers also note that Judge Wittig had a sharp exchange of views with Douglas Anderson, an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship inspector, who visited the zoo several times in the years leading up to the trial.

Would you say you are doing a good job for the animals out there? asked the judge. And I don’t mean you personally, I mean the agency.

I can only talk about what I’m doing, Anderson replied. I don’t know if I can estimate that.

And I think you know the answer, and you probably don’t want to tell me, Wittig said.

In their appeal, the Sellners allege that they were denied a fair trial because Wittig based her decision on her observations on the spot and not on testimony heard in court.There is little that can be done if the fact-seeker refuses to open up. until all evidence is heard.

The plaintiffs in the case allege that the court transcripts show that Judge Wittig is giving witnesses an opportunity to reconcile their factual testimony with other testimonies and comments about the judicial visit on site conducted on the first day of the trial. They say the Sellners have failed to identify a single statement from the judge indicating that she had factual bias against them that stemmed from an extrajudicial source.

Judging that the zoo was a public nuisance, Wittig said her decision was based on findings that Cricket Hollow Zoo was detrimental to the health of the animals and possibly the invitees due to the animals’ poor care and living conditions and that it was unreasonable. was insulting. for the senses in the inhuman way of life of the animals.

In a separate but related lawsuit, the Sellners are charged with contempt of court for allegedly violating Wittigs’s order requiring them to partner with rescue groups who would take custody of the animals when the zoo closed.

About 100 animals five bears, two cougars, a fox, a wolf, a camel and a wide variety of birds, turtles, hedgehogs, snakes and reptiles were mated by the judges November 24, 2019, court order, but were not at Manchester zoo when rescue groups arrived at the roadside attraction on December 9, 2019.

The crucial issue facing the court in the contempt suit is when the Sellners disposed of those animals. If they were sold or given away after Nov. 24, the couple could be found guilty of contempt of court. A lawsuit on the contempt issue took place earlier this year, but a ruling must be made in that case.