



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Spring football is in full swing, and the News4Jax sports team stops at high schools across the area on its annual Spring Swing tour. Matt Toblin loves being back on the football field at this time of year. I think spring football is great for coaches, just hitting and tackling and blocking for 20 days straight. It’s rough for players at times, but it’s been okay, Toblin said. We had ups and downs but were excited about the opportunity, we didn’t get a spring ball last year, it was great. In his first spring in 2019, Bolles had 27 players in spring practice and Toblin was forced to work on cornerback due to the limited number of players. Things have evolved in a short time for Toblin at Bolles. As he starts his third season on the most successful program in the United States, expectations have remained. Despite the younger team and the smaller roster in 2019, Bolles still reached the state championship. Advertisement It painfully lost to Miamis Booker T. Washington, who watched an 11-point halftime lead evaporate in the second half with a 25-21 loss. There was no spring training last year due to the pandemic, but Bolles reached the state championship game again, losing to Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons 35-21. Those goals of playing for a state championship aren’t going anywhere. Bolles has 11 state championships, 10 of which are under iconic coach Corky Rogers. That’s always the goal here, you don’t have a year you go in, well we won one so let’s relax. And so, I mean it will be, it’s always a constant here, Toblin said. Spring’s goal for Bolles coaching staff to find some candidates to fill in the gaps. We’re not talking about padding shoes. Nobody is going to replace [receiver] Davis Ellis or [quarterback] Shooter Boree. We do not replace them. Someone else will line up in their position, but no one else will be them, they were more than just statistics to us, Toblin said. And as well some other people have those positions and like watching, they still have a long way to go. And the good news is, they don’t have to be those people. Advertisement Bolles has a lot of talent that returns. It starts on foul with the walk back of Kade Frew, one of the area’s best ridges. Frew rushed to the best 1,496 yards and 17 TDs of his career last season. In defense, Bolles has two very important pieces of his front seven behind. Defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz (68 tackles, 14 TFL) and linebacker Jack Pyburn (121 tackles, 17 TFL) are back to anchor that side of the ball. In the secondary league, cornerback Kavon Miller had three choices last season and is the team’s third-best returning tackler. Another starter on the corner, DJ Johnson, is also back. Toblin said he expects such veterans to keep moving forward. That’s what you want from your guys, like not only doing your job, but taking the pressure off other people, Toblin said. August 27, West Nassau at Bolles September 3, Bolles in Columbia Sept 10th St. Augustine in Bolles, 7.30 pm September 17, Bolles on Fernandina Beach Advertisement September 24, University Christian in Bolles, 7.30 p.m. October 1, Trinity Christian in Bolles, 7.30pm October 8, Bolles at Atlanta Marist October 15, OFF October 22, Bolles in Gainesville Buchholz October 29, Fort Pierce Westwood in Bolles, 7.30pm November 5, Daytona Beach mainland in Bolles, 7.30pm

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.

