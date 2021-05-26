Eagles hosts the playoff tennis match on Friday | High school

CONWAY The Kennet High girls’ team will be the only hometown member to host a spring playoff game. The Eagles will host a round of 16 games at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park this Friday at 4pm
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tennis tournament format this spring due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and outside of the division.
Teams were placed in four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 2 cluster. Kennett were placed in Region 2 along with Bow, Kingswood, Bishop Brady and Pembroke Academy. All five schools were placed in a hat and randomly pulled for seedlings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 1 seed and is scheduled to host the winner of the match on Wednesday between No. 5 Pembroke Academy (0-8) who travels to Wolfeboro to race No. 4 Kingswood (0-7). play.
Bow (4-3), the No. 2 seed, is scheduled to host No. 3 Bishop Brady (5-3) on Fridays at 4 p.m.
The two winning schools will go on to meet in the Division II quarter-finals on Monday (4pm), in place of the remaining top seed.
Coach Duncan Yarworths Eagles is 6-2 in Division II with four games canceled due to COVID-19 and two scheduled for this week with Prospect Mountain (in Conway on Tuesday and Alton on Thursday) canceled due to the start of the postseason. .
The Eagles would complete the regular season on Tuesday with a road game in Gorham against Berlin. The two schools were to complete their game on May 17, which was suspended during the doubles due to rain. Results were not known at the time of going to press.
KHS took some solid wins last week, winning 6-3 at home at Plymouth on May 19, then traveled to Alton, beating Prospect Mountain 6-3 on May 22.
The victory against the Bobcats was a small measure of revenge after Plymouth won its first home game 6-3 on April 26, during the April holiday when the Eagles missed half of their squad.
In singles Kaylie defeated Sampson (PHS). Kameryn Dockham 8-0 at No. 1; Ellen Ryan (PHS) def. Ava Jarell 8-4 at No. 2; Lia Anzaldi (KHS) def. Sumji Billin 8-5 at No. 3; Shannon Derby (KHS) def. Emma Smith 8-1 at No. 4; Gracie Baillargeon (KHS) def. Jenna Benoit 8-4 at No. 5; and Joce Anzaldi def. Abby Gordon 8-1 at number 6.
In doubles, Sampson defeated / Ryan. Dockham / Jarell 8-0 at No. 1; Lia Anzaldi / Derby beats. Billa / Smith 8-6 at No. 2; and Baillargeon / Joce Anzaldi def. Inwood / Taylor Bourne 8-4 at number 3.
Against Prospect Mountain, the Eagles sealed the game early by winning five of the six basehits.
In singles Dockham defeated (KHS). M. Neathery 8-2 at No. 1; R. Rawnsley (PM) def. Jarell 8-4 at No. 2; Lia Anzaldi (KHS) def. E. Misiaszek 8-4 at No. 3; Derby (KHS) def. A. Brever 8-5 at No. 4; Baillargeon (KHS) def. A. Wittenburg 8-1 at No. 5; and Joce Anzaldi (KHS) def. C. Bredbury 8-0 at No. 6.
In doubles, Neathery defeated / Rawnsley. Dockham / Jarell 8-1 at No. 1; Misiaszek / Wittenburg def. Lia Anzaldi / Derby 8-6 at No. 2; and N. Smith / A. Jaques def. Sydney Deblois-Hill / Grace Ward 8-3 at number 3.
