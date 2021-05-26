Ice hockey event arena in the desert OKd by Riverside County supervisors

A $ 250 million Coachella Valley ice hockey and concert arena project along Interstate 10 was unanimously approved by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, with strong support from local tourists, business people and community officials.

“This is a game-changer for Riverside County … and even more so for the Thousand Palms area, which has frankly been a while ago,” said V. Manuel Perez, fourth district supervisor. The two-skating, 295,000-square-foot development is in the district of Perez on land owned by the HN and Frances Berger Foundation, next to the Classic Club golf course near Thousand Palms and Palm Desert.

The developer, Los Angeles-based OakView Group, is committed to having the facilities built in time for the 2022 American Hockey League season. The Seattle Kraken AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League has given permission to use the facility as its home ground.

One group has threatened to sue the project approvals, claiming that a full environmental review should have been conducted rather than simply changing existing approvals, which never envisioned a sports or concert arena.

But OVG’s general manager, Tim Leiweke, praised the benefits of the project in comments to the board before the vote, saying: “These are all private investments. We have not asked for a cent. … Moreover, we have” pay our fair share of taxes. “

Leiweke, who said he has built twenty arenas worldwide and is working on nine more, said the Riverside County arena was special. In a statement after the vote, he expressed his gratitude for the support “in bringing a world-class arena to the Coachella Valley … and are delighted that the arena, which comes at no cost to taxpayers, is such a positive. life will have a changing impact for the whole valley.

Both he and co-investor Irving Azoff, former head of concert giant Live Nation, own homes in the valley, Leiwekesaid, and has historically invested in the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

A community hub

Furthermore, Leiweke said that the practice track and stadium were not only intended to be used only by the hockey team or for concerts. He noted that the last ice rink in the valley has closed, saying, “We will rebuild junior hockey in the valley. It will be for figure skating and ice hockey as well, making that center a hub for the community.”

That was welcome news to some during the public comment period.

“This will be the greatest gift to the (Coachella Valley) skating community it has ever received, not just in the 26 years I’ve lived here, but forever,” said Sandra Schultz, vice president of the Desert Figure Skating adult club. . “The training facility is the hidden gem … it benefits all residents interested in ice sports. It gives them something healthy to do in the summer when it’s too hot to do anything else.”

Tourism and Chamber of Commerce officials also praised the project, saying it was critical to the region’s economy, which suffered heavy COVID-related losses last year.

While district personnel found that the arena would generate 60 operational employees and 20 to 125 additional employees on event days, a separate study Cited by OVG by the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Tourism Bureau had higher estimates of 1,500 jobs or more once it opens, and more than 1,400 jobs in construction. Laura Hunt, spokeswoman for the convention and visitors’ bureau, said of their study, “The short answer is that the number of jobs includes both direct and indirect” jobs.

This could mean, for example, construction and permanent jobs for hotels, restaurants, gas stations in the area, as well as jobs directly related to the arena.

The tourism study also concluded that the arena would generate $ 141 million in regional spending annually on everything from ticket sales to hotel and restaurant bookings in the area. All told, they estimate that $ 11 million in tax revenue would be generated annually.

A lawsuit ahead?

There is still a chance that a lawsuit will be filed against the project. In hefty written comments to the County Planning Commission in April, and again on Monday, a group called Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility claimed that construction equipment and traffic traveling to and from games and concerts illegally contained high levels of unhealthy smog and soot and cancer-causing diesel fumes. would produce. They said legally protected rare birds and other species at the new site were understaffed and the 2006 environmental approvals for the site are out of date.

Project advisers sharply contested these allegations, and county planning staff said that because the revised project would cause less air pollution and other negative impacts than previous plans for the site, no new environmental studies were needed.

Brian Flynn, SAFER’s attorney, said via email on Tuesday that “now that the Council has approved the project, we are reviewing the next steps.”

He said they had already filed a lawsuit to stop the review that started at the site before the planning committee or county regulators approved the project, but said after a district judge rejected their request for a temporary restraining order, they who dropped lawsuit.

Jobs in the union

Flynn said project advisers had falsely claimed that SAFER wildlife advisers looked to the wrong land when they found extra rare and protected wildlife on the spot.

“It’s not true that our consultants looked at the wrong site,” Flynn said. He said species including Swainson’s hawk, hen harrier, cormorant, long-billed curlew and possibly a Coachella Valley fringed lizard were sighted on the arena before the sorting was carried out.

Supervisor Perez said Flynn’s law firm, LozeauDrury, is funded by Laborers International Union of North America, or LIUNA, and said he understood OVG was working on an employment contract for the project. LIUNA has the same officers and address as SAFER. Perez, who has received campaign contributions from LIUNA, was assured by Leiweke that the project would use union workers, but said negotiations were underway between local unions and LIUNA about who would get the work.

“We are determined to enter into a trade agreement, they will have to resolve it,” said Leiweke. “Getting people to work and doing it like a union, that’s what I know.”

Perez said he thought energy and traffic issues had also been addressed. Firefighters will also receive funding for a new ladder truck that can respond to fire or other incidents in the 15-meter-high building if necessary.

After the vote, Karen Spiegel, chairman of the board of supervisors, told Leiweke: “Now go out and let it happen!”

He replied, “Thank you, we will.”

Janet Wilson is senior environmental reporter for The Desert Sun / USA Today network and authors USA Today Climate Point.