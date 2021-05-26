Eat Your Way To 100: What We Can Learn From The World’s Hot Spots For Longevity

There’s an old, rather tacky joke from Dennis Leary that comes to mind when I think about wellness.

“It’s all really good healthy eating, so you can live longer,” he says, in that raspy, cocky accent of his. But who wants to be 100 if you’ve spent the last 20 years changing your diaper? “

Live fast, die young, and leave a shaggy handsome corpse the Leary way.

LAYNE KENNEDY / Getty Images National Geographic explorer Dan Buettner, who coined the term Blue Zones, lived his best life with some of his students.

Well, I’m too old to die young (or live fast, for that matter). Nowadays I’m more interested in Option B: living happily, really dying, very old even, leaving a somewhat baggy corpse. According to advocates of the Blue Zone lifestyle, that’s not only an admirable goal, it’s an achievable one.

WHAT IS A BLUE ZONE?

No, I am not describing the three suburban blocks around Judith Collins’ house.

In a 2008 story for NatGeo, National Geographic Dan Buettner, an explorer turned long-lived expert, used the term to describe otherwise unrelated areas of the world that statistically produce the longest-lived humans often living as high as twice the national average of the country to which the zone belonged .

He described communities in Okinawa, Japan, the home of the the world’s surviving women; Sardinia, Italy, where family, hard work and good food go hand in hand; and Loma Linda, California, where a community of vegetarian Christians lives an average of 10 years longer than the rest of the US.

He and his team would be teaching Nikoya in Costa Rica, where older people regularly do longer physical work, and Ikaria, Greece, with its full-fledged Mediterranean diet; blue check marks too.

IPPEI NAOI / Getty Images Family is a crucial part of life in Okinawa, where this father and son duo live.

While the super centenarian (people over 100) claims that some of these places are controversial non-peer-reviewed research from Australia suggests that it is impossible to confirm the extreme ages of some people in the blue zone, it is clear that these to be places where people live healthy, active lives longer.

The fact that they come from far corners of the planet suggests that while genetics play a role in longevity, they are not the main criterion for killing 100 people. Lifestyle plays an important role.

In his best-selling book, The blue zones: 9 lessons to live longer from the people who have lived the longest, he explains it’s not just a great diet and a win in the genetic mess that defines longevity.

Eugenio Morongiu / Getty Images In Sardinia, food is often fresh, seasonal and home-prepared to share.

It’s specific way of life that includes a plant-based diet, adequate rest, regular exercise, strong community ties, and a well-developed sense of purpose.

It turns out that everything Nana tried to tell you about life could be true.

DO THE TEST

The Blue Zone Community offers lifespan and happiness tests that allow you to measure yourself against the criteria set by Buettner and his team.

Supplied The results of my test were sobering.

The questions cover everything from how often you are angry to how much exercise you get.

One of my favorites asks if you have a dog. I’ve always known it was a scientific fact that living with a dog makes you a better person.

While I am lucky enough to come from incredibly long-lived humans, three of my grandparents made it into the 90s, but one is still going strong, my results suggest I looked that genetically pristine horse in the mouth.

They gently tell me that I am could turn 96.9 years old, if I make a few minor changes, but as I’m rolling now, my life expectancy is 82, one year below the national average for Pkeh women in NZ.

COLDSNOWSTORM / Getty Images The traditional Mediterranean diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, good oils and whole grains, is believed to be a factor in Sardinia’s good statistics.

Worse, they think they are only healthy until I’m 74. Everything after that is Denis Leary’s napping time.

Pressing a button that asks if I want to add 14.9 good years reveals a very long, detailed list of ways I could treat myself better. It makes for a sobering reading.

CAN AOTEAROA TURN BLUE?

From the perspective of the blue zone, what we consider to be individualism of modern life, material wealth, eating on the run, working all hours, watching TV for hours; the I mine mindset pushes us to an early, unhappy grave.

And yet it is hard to imagine New Zealand changing.

“It’s probably not realistic for us at the moment,” says nutrition and health writer Niki Bezzant.

“The food cultures in those places are very far from the food culture that we have here. We have super high obesity rates, we have a growing diabetes rate. Like most Western countries, we have the same problems.

While kiwis are generally long-lived, we don’t necessarily live well, there is a gap between our health expectancy and life expectancy, and even then, not all of us have such good results.

According to Stats NZ, the average life expectancy for Kiwi men is 80 years and 83.5 for women. Life expectancy for Mori is 77.1 years for women and an average of 73 years for men.

It’s one of the many unacceptable health differences between Pkeh and Mori health model Te Whare Tapa Pg strive for a health model that has a lot in common with the Blue Zone lifestyle in its holistic approach.

WHAT WOULD IT TAKE?

“What Blue Zones are are traditional cultures, where people have certain behaviors and eating patterns that really encourage good health for a very long time,” says Bezzant.

“There is a lot we can learn from those concepts.

The first of these is a focus on plant-based diets, which means reversing our idea of ​​what a good meal looks like.

Blue Zone cultures are not all vegetarian, but they have in common diets rich in plant foods, legumes, whole grains, vegetables and fruits

‘The point is that we no longer focus on meat. I think if we could take one thing away, it would be good. ‘

The way to do that is to plan the vegetables first.

PHG Images / Getty Images Long-life ikarian pancakes made with fresh green herbs – the Greek island’s traditional focus on fresh, seasonal, plant-based foods can be a factor in how long the residents live.

Ask what plant foods will be on this plate, and then think about the meat. It will change the balance of what you have on your plate, and it will be healthier overall.

It’s also about sharing that food with people you love and connect with.

“Having strong community ties and having a reason to get up in the morning, a purpose, is very important to mental well-being, so it makes sense that it would make us feel better as we get older.

“That idea of ​​eating mindfully, taking the time to prepare your food, taking the time to sit down and enjoy the food, ideally in the company of others, that really makes a big difference.

It gives importance to food in your life because it is important, it nourishes us and gives us strength and well-being.

“There is some evidence that people who sit down as a family and eat together are generally healthier, the kids will eat more vegetables, and they also have mental health benefits. It’s a win-win situation.”

FIVE KEY ELEMENTS OF BLUE ZONE LIFE

MOVEMENT

Regular physical activity is built into the daily lives of people in Blue Zones, some of whom are on their feet all or most of the day.

Use a standing desk at work or take regular short walks to break up your workday. Get started with gardening, or get energized with your housework.

TARGET

People in Blue Zone cultures say they have a strong sense of purpose, be it in their work or their social and family life.

Consider attending a church or community group that shares your values, or find a way to volunteer your time toward a cause that makes sense to you.

REST

Residents of the Blue Zone were found to get at least 7 hours of sleep per night.

Make your sleep time a priority and find ways to get the best sleep for yourself.

EAT GOOD, EAT GOOD

Blue Zone cultures often use fresh, local, seasonal produce and think of food as family and community time.

Consider switching to a plant-based diet and pledge to eat together as a family at least once or twice a week. Make more plans for dinner parties with friends and family.

LINK

Family and community are at the heart of everything Blue Zone cultures do.

Find ways to build stronger relationships with family members and your wider community. Reach out to your neighbors and reconnect with old friends.