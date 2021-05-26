Kovacevic plays in NCAA Quarter Finals

ORLANDO, Fla. Aleks Kovacevic will play in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles Championships in Orlando tomorrow. Kovacevic lost the first set before fighting back to beat NC State’s Alexis Galarneau 4-6,6-4,6-0.

“Alexis was excellent today,” said the head coach Brad Dancer . “I wasn’t sure how Kova would get through him as he had answers to everything. Kova got a small crack in the window late in the second set and was able to drive the momentum through it. It was a gritty attempt from Kova. We know we will have another tough opponent tomorrow. ‘

“I had to dig really deep to get through the game today,” said Kovacevic. Alexis is a great friend and a great player and I knew it was going to be a fight. I really hoped we could meet later in the tournament as I think he is one of the best players in the draw and level was very high today. I’m looking forward to a new challenge tomorrow. “

Siphosothando Montsi fell into two sets this afternoon by Sam Riffice from Florida during the eighth finals. Montsi finished the year 16-3 in double matches and 18-4 overall.

“Really difficult for Siphos today,” said Dancer. “I give Sam a lot of praise. In the second set he took the racket off our hands. All in all it was a fantastic year for Siphos. He showed a lot of growth. I am happy that he has won a number of rounds. This tournament. and now we’re looking at summer. “

NEXT ONE

Kovacevic will play against South Carolina’s number 2 seeded Daniel Rodrigues in the quarterfinals.