English cricket test match and Royal Ascot will be next fan pilots





Race tracks are currently limited to 4,000 spectators due to Covid restrictions An English cricket test match and Royal Ascot for horse racing are expected to be one of the next pilot events to test the return of large crowds to sporting venues. The second test of the men’s series against New Zealand, which starts in Edgbaston on June 10, is expected to have more than 15,000 fans. And Royal Ascot, which runs from June 15-19, will host about 10,000 spectators every day. That is more than double what the competition meeting expected. England’s first two group matches in Euro 2020 will also be part of the next phase of the pilot project, as already mentioned, with 20,000 fans allowed at Wembley. Current government guidelines are that up to 10,000 spectators, but no more than 25% of capacity, are allowed in stadiums, while for non-seated outdoor venues such as race tracks, there is a current limit of 4,000. Edgbaston has a capacity of 25,000 people, while Ascot can accommodate up to 70,000 people. Since the last phase of the lockdown relaxation on May 17, fans have been allowed to enter stadiums in smaller numbers. In the Premier League, clubs were allowed to keep a maximum of 10,000 supporters in the ground during the last two rounds of competition. The previous round of pilot events for larger groups was considered a success by the government, with 15 positive Covid cases from a series of events involving more than 58,000 people in April and May. There were approximately 20,000 fans at the FA Cup final at Wembley and the World Snooker Championship final was the first sporting event in over a year with a large crowd on May 3.

