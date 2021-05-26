Seminole Ridge defeats Boca Raton in the Spring game

BOCA RATON It was a transition period for both Boca Raton and Seminole Ridge football, with each program handling significant roster sales in different ways.

While the Bobcats are tasked with replacing defensive lineman / offensive gadget player Ashton Gillotte, now in Louisville, and other star seniors from last year’s team, the Hawks have only four returnees on offense and even fewer on the defensive side of the ball.

And yet, while there were noticeable growing pains in Friday’s spring match between the two teams, a 21-20 win over Seminole Ridge, there were also clear signs of promise and potential.

Here are three takeaways from the scrimmage.

A village is needed to replace Ashton Gillotte

It’s an almost impossible question for a single player to fill the void left by a star like Gillotte, the 2020Palm Beach Post Defensive Player of the Year in Major Schools, but Boca coach David Angell believes they have the right formula.

Ashton didn’t become Ashton just because he’s a nature freak, Angell said. He is very physically present, but he is also very responsive and open to coaching. We coached him harder than anyone. So I think guys are starting to learn that if they respond to coaching and they trust us, we can get there. As a collective we can replace some of those guys.

The line of defense Gillotte left seemed compromised at times during Friday’s spring loss to Seminole Ridge, as the Hawks first-team attack showed much promise against the larger Bocas front.

But the Bobcats settled and their performance improved during the scrimmage.

Angell pointed to players like Gavin Joseph, a senior lineman, as one of the most important players to have grown in leadership roles.

He’s just our vocal leader, Angell said. He’s our bell cow. He does everything we ask of him, and he’s soared this spring. He really set the example in terms of what he was looking for.

Behind players like Joseph, the Bobcats believe they can start developing what Angell calls a very talented squad.

The Seminole Ridges line of defense looked strong

They may not be the largest in their position group, but Hawks’ line of defense was a force to be reckoned with against Boca.

Trainer [Alex] Locker works for our weight team, said Rick Casko, Seminole Ridge coach. Were dynamic lifters. Were explosive hitchhikers. So we gathered strength. A number of our kids go to states to lift weight, so our kids buy in weightlifting. We weren’t really a big club, but our kids really play physically.

Although the Bobcats squeaked through the line on a few runs, the majority of them were quickly and efficiently rounded up by the Hawks.

The performance of the young Seminole Ridges line is even more impressive when you consider that it missed its most experienced starter in Daniel Medina, who is experiencing a minor injury and was kept out of the game as a precaution.

When you’re physical and start hitting people, that gives you even more confidence, Casko said.

And it was very clear that the Hawks were not afraid of hitting people on Friday.

For Boca QB Jacob Cashion and others, consistency is key

Cashion, a junior next season, returns after leading the Bobcats to a Class 8A tri-county silver title, but had some hiccups in Friday’s spring game against Seminole Ridge. He also flashed his potential on plays such as a 67-yard touchdown pass to Collin Bender.

He’s really developing as a leader, Angell said. He acts and takes control of the offense. He becomes more of a vocal leader, which we like. He is a controlling presence in the group. He has faith in it. He knows that we have every confidence in him, and he is coachable. So he has all those intangibles.

In addition to his touchdown toss to Bender, Cashion made some nice throws and seemed to feel more comfortable as the game progressed.

The only thing I’d like to see it improve is the overall consistency. That’s going to be a theme with all of our boys, ”Angell said. He can’t be afraid to get into the pocket. He cannot be afraid of contact. He has a big arm. He can make all those throws in the field, but it has to be at the point now where it happens on every game. But you can certainly see it coming.

When Angell looked at a Boca Raton roster full of young talent, he noted that the potential is certainly there. And he believes there are young leaders who can help develop players around them.

The next few months are now all getting more consistent and performing better.

One thing that frustrated me [on Friday] was that we could play a big piece every now and then, ”said Angell,“ but all those intermediate plays will make the difference between winning and losing.