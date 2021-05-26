Sports
East Longmeadow boys’ tennis beats Northampton, Blue Devils Stefan Johnson wins first match in singles (photos)
NORTHAMPTON The East Longmeadow boys tennis team kept their unbeaten season alive with a 4-1 road victory against Northampton on Tuesday. The Spartans record now stands at 5-0 overall on the season.
East Longmeadows Bryan Shields defeated Aidan Metz 6-4, 6-0 in the second basehit, while Benjamin Giroux and Aman Khurana defeated the Blue Devils Ethan Metz and Durrell Patrick 6-1, 6-1 in the first double play. Lukas de Blok and Viet-Anh Nguyen defeated Max Cahillane and Maitreya Abend 6-0, 6-1 in the second double play.
The Blue Devils Stefan Johnson defeated East Longmeadows Ryan Morneau in the first singles 6-0, 6-1. The Blue Devils lost third basehits.
Northampton and the Spartans faced off to open each other on May 11. East Longmeadow came out of that showdown with a 4-1 victory.
Spartans coach Jeff Morneau said on Tuesday that what impresses him most about his group this season is that some of them are new to the team but have adapted quickly and there is no major drop in those at the top of the roster. to the bottom.
We are all competitive, Giroux said. We all consider ourselves equal.
In their first doubles match, Giroux and Khurana took advantage of their volley chances to cruise to victory.
In the first singles, the duo between Johnson and Morneau was the second duo of the season. Johnson also took a win against Morneau in their season opening match, 6-1, 6-2.
With one game against Morneau already under his belt, Johnson felt he had a better idea of how to attack the game the second time for a more decisive victory.
This time he didn’t come to the net as much as he did last time, Johnson said. The last time we played he was able to get a few games off my storage by returning and coming to the net, he threw me off guard. I think I was better prepared this time. I think a lot of what I couldn’t do the first time was to take it off center and get him running, but this time I think I was able to take my shots and finish to make.
Johnson was a Super 7 squad coming into the 2020 season. He won the Western Mass. Individual tennis tournament singles championship in 2019 and was named the boys tennis player of the year at the end of that season.
Without a high school season last spring, Johnson continued to play outside of school year-round. At the start of his final season with the Blue Devils, he has made it a goal to stay healthy. During his second season, he suffered an elbow injury and suffered a shoulder injury in 2020.
He hopes it will help to be more consistent with his services.
Getting my service consistent and not overdoing it, Johnson said. Also play with different spins.
Johnson is the only senior on a Blue Devils squad this season with an eight grader and mostly underclassmen. He enjoys the opportunity to be the senior veteran of a young team and the opportunity to help the next generation of Northampton tennis players.
It’s nice, Johnson said. I enjoy being a role model for them. During the exercise there is a lot of instruction, instruction and help in working on their game. Much of what I do in practice is grab balls and help run. It’s a great leadership position for me and helps them when I’m gone.
