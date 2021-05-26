From hugs to hockey, British Columbia is planning a return to normal





(Bloomberg) – British Columbia, whose economy has weathered the pandemic better than much of Canada, said it expects a return to normal life as it announced plans to lift most of its restrictions by the fall. The western province released a four-phase plan on Tuesday that would allow offices to be fully reopened, sporting events and concerts allowed, and travel restrictions lifted in September. This is indeed a good day and one that I have been waiting for for a long time, said Bonnie Henry, the county’s senior health official, her voice breaking audibly as she burst into tears at a news conference. The reopening will be based on data, and dates and rules are subject to change depending on new outbreaks. But Henry’s message was optimistic, saying she hopes for a BC Hug Day, a personal game for the Vancouver Canucks hockey club, and a resumption of travel in the coming months. All of this is possible because vaccination has a dramatic impact, Henry said. Vaccination is the tool that will get us out of the pandemic, she said. We can control it now in a way that we couldn’t. More than 60% of adults are vaccinated with their first dose, which Henry says has a measurable impact on the spread of the virus. The seven-day average of cases is down more than 65% from a peak in mid-April, and hospital admissions are down by a third this month. Canada is delaying second doses by as much as four months to inoculate more people amid a shortage of vaccine supplies. British Columbia immediately began relaxing a number of rules on Tuesday, allowing for a resumption of low-intensity indoor dining and fitness classes and a gradual return to offices – another step in boosting an economy that has proven resilient. According to Bryan Yu, chief economist at Central 1 Credit Union, at 7.1%, the province has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, the housing market has set records and industry and forestry sales. We have made tremendous progress with our vaccination program and we are now in a position to move forward with a plan to slowly reunite us, said BC Prime Minister John Horgan. 2021 Bloomberg LP







