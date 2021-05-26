Expedited reopening schedule announced for Parkville, Seven Oaks Senior Centers





NOTTINGHAM, MD Under New Public Health Guidelines and Updates to Statewide Restrictions, Baltimore County announced on Tuesday an accelerated timeline for the reopening of the county’s largest senior centers. These changes are because a significant portion of Baltimore County’s older adults are now vaccinated. According to state data, 86 percent of residents ages 65-69, 94 percent of residents ages 70-74, and 98 percent of residents ages 75-79 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. “Our senior centers play an important role in the lives of so many older adults in Baltimore County,” said County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “In light of the latest guidelines from health officials and our continued progress in vaccinating our residents, we are delighted to be able to bring seniors safely back to our centers even faster.” “We know that so many of our seniors have become socially isolated during the pandemic and so this is great news to support our members and ensure they have access to the crucial social and personal community support they have given them a year. Long have been missed, ”said Laura D. Riley, director of the aging department. “Going forward, we will continue to do what we can to expand our personal opportunities, while working to reopen all of our centers as quickly and safely as possible.” Walk-in and recreation programs now available at the largest senior centers

Starting immediately, registered members can participate in walk-in and recreation programs, including basketball, pickleball, cards, pool, socializing, woodshop, bingo, shuffleboard and table tennis, at the following senior centers: Bykota Senior Center, 611 Central Avenue, Towson, MD 21204, 410-887-3094, [email protected]

Catonsville Senior Center, 501 North Rolling Road, Baltimore, MD 21228, 410-887-0900, [email protected]

Cockeysville Senior Center, 10535 York Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030, 410-887-7694, [email protected]

Essex Senior Center, 600 Dorsey Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21221, 410-887-0267, [email protected]

Liberty Senior Center, 3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown, MD 21133, 410-887-0780, [email protected]

Parkville Senior Center, 8601 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234, 410-887-5338, [email protected]

Pikesville Senior Center, 1301 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, 410-887-1245, [email protected]

Seven Oaks Senior Center, 9210 Seven Courts Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21236, 410-887-5192, [email protected] Due to construction work, the Ateaze Senior Center will not reopen for drop-in use until July 6. Advertisement





The district plans to resume in-person instruction classes and educational seminars starting Monday, June 7. In the coming weeks, the County will announce plans to reopen the county’s remaining 11 senior centers. Valid membership card for 2021-2022 and orientation required

A valid membership card for 2021-2022 is required to enter senior centers. To receive an updated membership card, members must attend an orientation session to learn about safety protocols and complete annual registration forms for the center. Individuals can register for these orientation sessions by calling 410-887-2040 or going online at https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/aging register. Only one appointment is needed as membership applies to all senior centers in the county. While wearing a mask is a matter of individual choice, the County strongly encourages all members who have not yet been vaccinated to please continue to wear a mask while at the centers and apply for a vaccination appointment by going to Baltimorecountymd .gov / vaccine. Virtual programming to continue

Virtual programs will be published in the senior ’s monthly newsletters and on the Department of Aging website at https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/seniorcenters. Questions and information requests

Inquiries regarding the phased opening of our senior centers can be directed to Jill Hall, Chief, Senior Centers and Community Services Division, at 410-887-3424 or [email protected]









