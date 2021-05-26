Blue Devils close season with NCAA Individual Championship





ORLANDO, Fla. After several fierce battles in singles and doubles, Duke women’s tennis concluded his season in the round of 16 of the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships on Monday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. The day started with a back and forth clash between seniors Kelly Chen and her opponent Christina Rosca from Vanderbilt. Chen had an early break, but recovered with one of her own games to play three games in a row and take a 4-2 lead. Rosca replied with a break and service hold, but Chen would not be refused and took the first set on her third break of the set with a score of 6-4. Chen took her lead into the second set and took a 3-0 lead, but Rosca responded with her own 3-0 run. A late break from Rosca earned her the second set 6-4 and turned the tide. Chen would drop the third and deciding set 6-2, despite an early break at 1-1. Sophomore Georgia Drummy faced a tough test at Oregon’s Janice Tjen, who started winning upset over the No. 4 player in the nation. After a 2-2 start, Drummy dropped a break that started a 4-0 run for Tjen, with the first set going to Tjen. Both players remained stable on their serve in the second, dropping nothing until 4-4, when Drummy finally dropped the serve, leading to a 2-6, 4-6 loss. The game of the evening entered the doubles as a sophomore Chloe Beck and freshmen Karolina Berankova fought an incredible battle. Beck / Berankova matched their NC State opponents from start to finish and held their serve until it was 5-5. Alana Smith and Anna Rogers paused to take a 6-5 lead, but Beck / Berankova answered, breaking right back and taking a tiebreaker to take the first set 7-6 (5) . Beck / Berankova built up a 3-1 lead early, but Smith / Rogers reacted with a 3-0 run, eventually taking the second set 4-6. In a thrilling, first-to-10 third set tiebreaker, Beck / Berankova used a 4-0 run to take a 6-2 lead. Smith / Rogers reacted with a 5-0 run to take a 7-6 lead. While the Blue Devil duo equalized, Smith / Rogers took the next three to win the match. For more information on Duke women’s tennis, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching for “https://goduke.com/news/2021/5/25/DukeWTEN”. RESULTS

Singles Christina Rosca (Vanderbilt) defeats. Kelly Chen (Duke) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Janice Tjen (Oregon) def. Georgia Drummy (Duke) 6-2, 6-4

Double Alana Smith / Anna Rogers (NC State). No. 5-8 Chloe Beck / Karolina Berankova (Duke) 6-7 (5), 6-4, 1-0 (7) #Good week

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos