Mohali international hockey stadium renamed after Balbir Singh Senior: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service Mohali, May 25 After a year of waiting, the Punjab government finally announced to rename Mohali International Hockey Stadium, Sector 63, to triple Olympian and Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. The stadium will now be known as Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium. “The project was delayed due to certain circumstances. Last year we decided to dedicate this stadium to Balbir Singh Sr. His contribution to promoting hockey is huge and unmatchable, ” said Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who made the announcement formally on the first anniversary of the legendary hockey player and trainer’s death. Sodhi also said a statue of Balbir Singh Sr would be built in the stadium to inspire young players. “It will be installed at the entrance to the stadium,” he said. The minister also announced the initiation of a scholarship scheme in the name of the legend for deserving state hockey players. “And once the situation in Covid has eased, there will be an international hockey tournament at this stadium to commemorate the stalwart’s sporting journey.” Balbir Singh Sr was instrumental in making the Indian hockey team a three-time Olympic champion. No one has been able to break their latest record in the Olympics so far. He scored five goals in India’s 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the final of the 1952 Olympics. He was also the manager of the 1975 World Cup-winning Indian team. The Punjab government had honored the legendary player with the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award in 2019. Sign of appreciation Balbir Singh Senior’s grandson, Kabir Singh, also presented a book, “Golden Goal” written by Director Sarwan Singh, to the Minister of Sports as a token of appreciation. Olympians Rajinder Singh Senior, Rajinder Singh (Junior), Ajit Singh and Prabhjot Singh, Sports Secretary Raj Kamal Chaudhary, Director DPS Kharbanda and Joint Director Kartar Singh also attended the occasion.







