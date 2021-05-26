Sports
Tiana | Dining and table tennis table, DT1700TT-WHT – tab select
Master Category:Indoor furniture, dining table
Brand:Whiteline Modern Living
Size: 108InW.X 60inD. X 30inH.
274.32cmW.x 152.4cmD.x 76.2 cmH.
Weight: 440lb
199.6kg
Form:Rectangular
Material:
Top: Ceramic glass
Frame and legs: Metal
Number of seats: Accommodates 6-8 people
Color: White, for dark gray click here.
How to clean:Wipe with a damp cloth.
Assembly required: Yes,Avoid power tools!
Weather resistant: No
Country of origin: China
Item # 9
Tiana dining table tennis table can be used as a large dining table and as a table tennis table.
-> Metal frame and legs and a ceramic glass top with a removable net.
-> 2x Stiga rackets and 3x balls included.
This product looks elegant as a table. Up to 8 people fit. The metal base and legs make the table stable and durable. The table has a ceramic glass top so that your dining table can be converted into a table tennis table. The table top has a place for a removable net. Make your dining room a nice place with our product!
Each product purchased comes with 2X Stiga rackets and 3X table tennis balls that will allow you to play as fast as possible!
If you have any specific questions, pleasePlease contact us.
Seats included: Not included
Returns are accepted within 30 days of the invoice date. Returned items are subject to a 25% restocking fee and the return notification must be made no later than 48 hours after receipt of the goods.
Shipping costs are non-refundable. Returned items must be returned in their original packaging with no signs of use, wear or damage.
The item will be inspected for any damage and we reserve the right to accept or refuse the return, in whole or in part, or to deduct any damage repair costs from the refund balance.
Refunds will be made within 14 days of receipt of the returned goods.
All orders canceled after 48 hours are subject to a $ 20 handling charge regardless of whether your order has shipped or not.
Refunds will only be made on the original credit card you used when placing your order.
This item cannot be returned if used.
If the return is an exchange for damaged goods, we will replace the defective item or part free of charge.
To return you can send us an email via our Contact Form.
We offer a 1 year warranty!
Goods are free from defects for a period of one year from the date the end user received the product.
This warranty is subject to normal use under normal conditions.
This warranty does not apply if your merchandise has been damaged by the use of detergents, abrasives or other chemicals, or if it has been exposed to sunlight or extreme heat (excluding outdoor items suitable for such use).
This warranty does not cover damage from negligence, abuse, normal wear and tear or accident, including but not limited to burns, cuts, scratches, tears, scuffs, stains or dents.
Due to craftsmanship or the use of natural materials, normal variations may occur from piece to piece. This warranty does not cover such variations.
TABSELECT is not liable for any loss, costs or damage other than to the furniture itself that may result from a defect in the product.
This warranty starts on the delivery date.
Order confirmation:
As soon as you place your order, you will receive an order confirmation by e-mail. This means that we have received your order in our system and pre-authorized your credit card for the purchase. Once we receive your order, we will automatically contact our suppliers to confirm that it is in stock and available for immediate shipment. If your item is backordered or unavailable, we will void the pre-authorization and contact you via email. If your item (s) are available for immediate dispatch (within 4 business days), we will process the charge and ship the order for dispatch.
Shipping of order:
If your order is in stock and we process the charge from your credit card, it will be shipped within 4 business days from the date of your order. We will send your tracking information to the email address you provided at checkout within 24 business hours of your order leaving the warehouse. If you do not receive tracking information from us within 4 business days of placing your order, please feel free to contact us through our Contact Form.
Damage:
Please check the packaging of your item (s) when they arrive, if you notice any damage please note this when signing for delivery. If your item (s) arrive damaged, please send your photos with ourContact Form and we will handle an insurance claim on your behalf.
Defects:
TABSELECT will replace any defective item as soon as possible. Defective items must be claimed within 24 to 48 hours of delivery. If no replacement is available and the buyer chooses not to wait for the replacement to be available, a refund will be issued within 14 days from the date of return of the defective goods.
