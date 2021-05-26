No. 4 Mens Golf preview: NCAA Championship





Austin, Texas The Texas men’s golf program, ranked # 4 nationally in the latest Golf Week Men’s Team Collegiate Rankings, is competing in the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona this week. The 2021 NCAA Championship begins on May 28, with four days of stroke play on top before the top eight teams advance to the match play portion of the tournament on June 1 and 2. 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship May 28 – June 2, 2021

True: Scottsdale, Ariz. (Grayhawk Golf Club)

Format: 72 hole stroke play (18 holes every day, Friday-Monday), top 8 ahead to match play

By / Yardage: 70 / 7,289

Field: Florida State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Clemson, Texas, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Illinois, Pepperdine, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Georgia, NC State, Tennessee, Liberty, SMU, San Francisco, Florida, Texas Tech, Arkansas, San Diego State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Sam Houston, Oregon state, UAB, TCU, East Tennessee State, Little Rock, San Diego, South Carolina, Michigan State, Jacksonville, Purdue, Colorado State, Utah

Setup (play 5 times, 1 alternative): Pierceson Coody , Cole Hammer , Travis Vick , Parker Coody , Mason Name , Hunter Ostrom Live results Texas at the NCAA Championship The Longhorns are scheduled to compete in the NCAA Championship for the 14th consecutive season, a series dating back to 2008.

Texas enters the field this year with three national titles on its resume, previously with the trophy in 1971, 1972 and 2012.

Four players in the history of the school have medalized in the NCAA Championship. That group consists of Ed White (1935), three-time winner Ben Crenshaw (1971-73), Tom Kite (1972) and Justin Leonard (1994). Crenshaw and Kite shared the medalists at the 1972 tournament.

This season is Texas’ 66th ever appearance in the NCAA Championship.

Texas has played in the match play portion of the NCAA Championship six times since its introduction in 2009, tied with Illinois for the second most appearances on any program in the country during that stretch. The Longhorns only track Oklahoma State’s seven appearances in the match play era.

UT has risen as a team 7-5 in NCAA Championship match play since 2009, including three appearances in the Championship match. The Horns are 1-2 overall in the NCAA Finals, winning the title in 2012 and finishing second in 2016 and 2019. Team Notes The Texas men’s golf team starts spring in pursuit of the program’s 48th conference championship, and its first since 2017.

The Texas lineup for 2021 features three former All-Americans in Parker Coody , Pierceson Coody and Cole Hammer . The Coody twins each earned honorable mention in 2019 and first-team recognition last season, while Hammer paid tribute to the first-team in 2019.

For the second year in a row Pierceson Coody , Cole Hammer and Travis Vick were all on the preseason waiting list for the Fred Haskins Award, the collegiate wave’s highest individual award.

Parker Coody and Vick both made the cut on the latest Fred Haskins Award watch list after the Longhorns Fall Slate in 2020.

The Haskins Award, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, has previously been won seven times by five Longhorns. That list of UT greats includes three-time winner Ben Crenshaw (1971-73), Bob Estes (1987), Justin Leonard (1994), Brad Elder (1997) and Beau Hossler (2016).

The Longhorns finished third in the East Lake Cup in October, falling 3-2-0 in the semifinals against Oklahoma, before beating Texas Tech 5-0-0 in the consolation game.

The opening of Texas’ 2021 Slate was originally scheduled for the All-American Intercollegiate on February 14-16, but the tournament was postponed due to harsh winter weather in the state of Texas.

Hunter Ostrom neared earned his first medalist as a Longhorn at the Border Olympics on February 23. The move to the 54-hole level ended 4 under par, but was defeated by Dan Erickson of Texas A&M in the second playoff hole. Christoffer Bring (-3; 3rd) and Mason Name (-1, T5th) each also individually achieved a top-five finish, as the Horns finished second as a team.

Texas took its first team win of the 2020-21 season at its home track in mid-March, winning the George Hannon Collegiate with eight shots. Pierceson Coody also earned individual medalists, the first win of his collegiate career, with a score of 11 under par. He was one of five Longhorns to achieve an individual top 10 at the University of Texas Golf Club.

Pierceson Coody has shed a tear since winning the Hannon Collegiate. In his last 12 rounds he is 32 under par and has underperformed in 11 of those rounds. He finished first (Hannon Collegiate), tie second (NIT), tie third (Calusa Cup) and second (The Aggie Invitational) in his last four games.

Earlier this month, Coody climbed to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and was also named a semifinalist of the Ben Hogan Award.

Cole Hammer became the 40th individual medalist at a conference championship in program history when he took the crown last month with a 4-under 276 at the Big 12 Championship.

The Longhorns won the NCAA Noblesville Regional two weeks ago with five shots to earn their spot in this weekend’s field. It was the ninth NCAA Regional title in Longhorn history, the second-most by any program in the country (15th Oklahoma State).







