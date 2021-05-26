National Battle of the Bands announces Cricket Wireless as its newest sponsor





The official wireless provider to support trade shows, events and Black Music Month Special CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Webber Marketing and Consulting, LLC (WMC), the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs, announces Cricket Wireless as the official wireless provider of the National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB). It’s our commitment to raise scholarships, create opportunities and raise awareness of HBCU bands and their students, so when we connect with partners like Cricket Wireless who are as committed to our mission as we are, it accelerates our efforts and it expands our capabilities to get the job done, said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and creator of the National Battle of the Bands. As an official wireless provider, Cricket Wireless will not only support the Black Music Month re-airing special of the Salute to HBCU Marching Bands film in June, which first premiered in February for Black History Month, but will also contribute to the enhancing HBCU band and band member stories and assisting NBOTB in expanding its HBCUs Band Together scholarship initiative to reach more HBCU brass bands, which is at the heart of the event’s mission. After supporting HBCU football for years, we wanted to be all for it. HBCU football games are incomplete without the bands, said Tiffany Baehman, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Cricket Wireless. We are excited to expand our relationship with the National Battle of the Bands. Cricket will support the Band Together Scholarship, and will connect with participating bands and band members to give viewers a glimpse into the National Battle of the Bands. The 2021 Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar will take place the last weekend of August in Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium. For more information and announcements about the NBOTB visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com and stay tuned on social media at @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook / Instagram) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter). ### About Webber Marketing and Consulting

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Webber Marketing & Consulting (WMC), LLC is the largest marketing agency for HBCUs specializing in strategic outreach program development, on-site event execution, experiential marketing and media. WMC offers their clients targeted programs that deliver measurable results, improve market position and build future success. www.webbermarketing.net About the Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands

The mission of the event is to raise the profile of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, the role they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing our future leaders. Event organizers have generated more than $ 500,000 in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com About Cricket Wireless

Cricket focuses on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We provide a convenient and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and do not require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy from basic phones to top brands at affordable prices. The AT&T Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, was the fastest growing prepaid carrier in the United States in the first quarter of 2021 and has been for the past three years. Visit cricketwireless.com for more information or locate a retailer near you. Stay tuned with the Cricket Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Smile. You’re on Cricket. Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. 2021 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks licensed from Cricket Wireless LLC.







