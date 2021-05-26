Ricky Seals-Jones is a solid asset to the Washington Football Team





Did Ron Rivera and the Washington football team just find another contributor for their offense at this late stage of the off-season? They may have. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Washington signed a contract with Ricky Seals-Jones on Tuesday. Schefter reported the news on Twitter, providing a basic overview of Washington’s tight end depth chart. Veteran TE Ricky Seals-Jones signed with the WFT, per source. Washington’s TE room now includes Logan Thomas, Temarrick Hemmingway, John Bates, Deon Yelder, Tyrone Swoopes, Sammis Reyes, and Seals-Jones. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 25, 2021 Is that an awesome group? Not exactly. But there is certainly an upside, and Seals-Jones adds something to it. Adding Ricky Seals-Jones was a great move for the Washington Football Team. Seals-Jones may have only had 14 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns over the past two seasons, but in his first two NFL campaigns with the Arizona Cardinals, he looked like a potential solid starter. Seals-Jones started six of the 25 games in Arizona, posting 46 catches, 544 yards, and four touchdowns for the team. He never quite made the jump in his second season and that led to his being cut for his third. However, there are some things to keep in mind with him. First of all, Seals-Jones is only 26 years old. He is young enough to impress and to keep improving. He has not yet reached his peak. In addition, Seals-Jones was a receiver during his college days before converting to the tight end point with the Cardinals. So he is still learning the position. Maybe with a coach like Pete Hoener at his disposal, he could finally put it all together. After all, Hoener did a great job with Logan Thomas last year. Why couldn’t he do the same for Seals-Jones? All in all, Seals-Jones has a nice 1.85 meter long frame. He is athletic and has experience. He may not have made an impact for the Browns or the Chiefs, but the edge is still there and he has a shot at winning one of the top three TE courses on this roster. It’s also worth noting that Rivera signed on from Seals-Jones’ former Chiefs teammate Deon Yelder just a few weeks ago. So maybe the team has some inside info on Seals-Jones or likes something fun about how Kansas City’s tight ends fit their offense. Whatever happens to Seals-Jones, this is a low risk, high reward signing. He adds more depth and competition to a group that needs it. He’s far from a slot to make it to the 53-man roster, but don’t be surprised if he pushes some of the other veterans for the number 3 role behind Thomas and John Bates.







