River Hawks net recruit of famed Canadian hockey family – Lowell Sun
LOWELL A Canadian from a famous hockey family has made a verbal commitment to UMass Lowell.
Nick Rheaume, 19, a six foot 195 pound forward, played for the Prince George Spruce Kings of the British Columbia Hockey League last season.
He scored six goals and added eight assists in twenty games. Rheaume is expected to play for Prince George again next season before arriving at Lowell.
He won’t be the first member of his family to skate at the Tsongas Center. His father, Pascal, played in 56 games for the Lowell Devils during the 2008-2009 American Hockey League campaign, with 11 goals and 19 assists.
I remember that rink. It’s one of the few ice rinks I remember at the end of my father’s career. He really liked that rink. He said it was one of the best rinks he played in the AHL, he said.
Pascal Rheaume played in 363 National Hockey League games, including playoffs, and won a Stanley Cup in 2003 as a member of the New Jersey Devils. He played for six NHL teams in New Jersey, St. Louis, Chicago, Atlanta, the New York Rangers and Phoenix. He was with Atlanta when he scored four goals in his career in a game on January 19, 2002.
And he may not be the most famous member of the family.
Pascals ‘older sister and Nicks’ aunt, Manon Rheaume, a goalkeeper, made headlines around the world when she was signed by the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992. She appeared in preseason games in 1992 and 1993 for Tampa Bay, becoming the first woman to play in any of North America’s professional sports leagues.
She spent five years playing hockey in the minor league.
Nick Rheaume is considered a powerful player who is not afraid of playing a physical style. Born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, he was named the No. 1 star after scoring two goals in a 5-3 win over Chilliwack.
During the 2019-2020 season, he averaged more than one point per game for Cushing Academy. Rheaume scored 10 goals and 35 points in 34 games for the Ashburnham prep school. He also played in nine games for the Eastern Mass. Senators that winter.
Rheaume talked about his decision to commit to UMass Lowell for a story on Prince Georges’ website.
An important reason why I chose UMass Lowell is because of their renowned hockey program. I feel there are many similarities between my game and their playing style. At the end of the day, I wanted to go to a school where I felt like they really wanted me and wanted me for the right seasons, he said.
He said he also got interest from UConn, Clarkson, Mercyhurst, Bentley, Vermont, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech.
I’ve heard a lot of good things about the UMass Lowell hockey program, he told The Sun. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the fans.
Spruce Kings general manager Mike Hawes said he is looking forward to Rheaumes’ development next season before Rheaume leaves for UML.
I am very happy for Nick. He really took the opportunity in pod season, played extremely well, and caught the attention of many NCAA schools. I look forward to seeing his further development with us next season as he prepares for college hockey with a great schedule at UMass Lowell, Hawes said.
