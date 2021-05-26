Sri Lanka suffers for the first time in series against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka’s national players have long had no international exposure in any form of rugby due to the current pandemic

by a special sports correspondent

Sri Lanka’s sports scene is comparable to a boy entering the world. Like newborns learning to cope with new territory, Sri Lankan sportsmen and women have to be careful wherever they go because of the pandemic raging.

Compared to other sports, our rugby players have done little to get their training off the ground in this challenging environment. Due to their bad luck, the inter-club rugby sevens tournament became a non-starter as Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), a co-host of the event, announced it was unable to continue with the tournament due to the pandemic . The tournament was to be hosted by SLAF overseen by Sri Lanka Rugby (SLR) to celebrate the former’s 70th anniversary. Most of the club players who committed themselves even went into a bio bubble to prepare for the tournament. But all the efforts to organize a much-needed rugby event turned out to be pointless.

On the administrative side of the equation, there is SLR president Rizly Illyas struggling to get rugby events going on the island. He was recently quoted in the newspapers as saying that Sri Lanka had obtained hosting rights for two Asian Rugby Sevens tournaments. What strikes this writer, however, is a comment Illyas made about the announcement of the two tournaments. The SLR chairman says he is aware of the challenges the pandemic poses to hold a tournament of such magnitude. Most of all, he adds, “We can’t sit back and wait.” That thought can create the platform to launch future rugby activities.

To hold an international rugby tournament, SLR needs the support of the Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of Health. According to informed sources, Illyas is not enjoying the best support of ‘other influential parties’ who can help get the first rugby tournament off the ground after rugger activities came to a halt a few months ago.

Rugby can choose from cricket, badminton, table tennis, chess and track and field. The national cricketers travel abroad and are still being reimbursed, despite the pandemic developing into a third wave and disrupting the activities of human life.

According to sources, the majority of domestic rugby players are not rewarded hence the difficulty of getting them into a bio bubble and holding an international tournament. Unlike the national cricketers, the best rugby players in the country are owned by the clubs and not the rugby controlling body. The SLR should get its first rugby activity off the ground by the year 2021. Compared to starving rugby, the international cricket calendar is chock-full. SLC CEO Ashley de Silva was quoted in newspapers as saying that Sri Lanka would be postponed to host the Asia Cup until late after the Cricket World Cup in 2023 due to the pandemic. This, he says, is because the national cricket teams of all countries have a full schedule.

Even sports must be viewed from a human angle. Just as sports administrators use psychology to motivate players, these players should be encouraged when sports activities come to a standstill. They can follow an example of the Sunera Foundation, founded by Sunethra Bandaranaike. The foundation provides workshops for people with disabilities. Workshops are given so that participants can feel, be seen and express themselves creatively. Rugby players need to feel wanted and the opportunity to express themselves through sport.

From the perspective of the players’ well-being, Sri Lanka Badminton ran an online fitness program for the players entitled ‘keep shuttle fit’. National coaches and players, members of the ‘challenge pool’ and youth players took part in the program, which is carried out in the morning during the week. Even a sedentary sport like chess has taken off and the country’s national players are currently competing through online participation in the Asian Continental Chess Championship. Sri Lanka’s odds in this chess tournament are carried by Ranindu Liyanage, Minul Sanjula, LMST de Silva and Theekshan Dinuwan. The tournament will be held from May 20-30.

All sports draw ‘oxygen’ from the National Olympic Committee (NOC). This is because the NOC facilitates athletes’ travel to events such as the Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. A top official from the NOC has quoted in the newspapers as saying that plans are underway with field teams for the Commonwealth Games (UK) and Asian Games (China). The NOC is concerned about how the Sri Lankans will perform, which is why the committee has said it would like to see two sets of players sent to the two events to boost medal prospects and limit injuries.

In a given situation, it doesn’t matter how challenging the situation is, but how tall the person is who is in charge of the situation. All national sports organizations must have an innovative and determined chairman to ensure that their respective sports do not lose players. Recently we read in the newspapers that some of our national cricketers are considering early retirement due to reduced payments to them. But the SLC has made alternative plans to reimburse players with the best available payment schedule. The idea is to keep the players in the game during difficult times. Given the current situation, this writer hears a sad story from the south. A well-known rugby coach is now entering into house paint contracts without any money coming from the rugby coaching. There is another rugby coach, who has a bicycle license, who transports food and has signed up with a delivery company.

Most defense agencies allowed their players to represent domestic clubs in SLR-organized tournaments at a time when the JVP insurgents were threatening death with security force personnel if they did not leave their ranks. The careers of many rugby players were saved due to overthought by the SLR (then Sri Lanka Rugby Football Union).

The SLR needs to come forward and engage with players with the motive to put them in a bio bubble when future international tournaments are on the way. Now is the best time for the SLR to break the monopoly on players by clubs and look to the future and escape the pandemic blues.