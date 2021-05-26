Smriti Mandhana revisits her “morning rituals” in this throwback video. Watch

The opening batter of Indian women Smriti Mandhana, who is gearing up for the upcoming tour to the UK, took to Instagram to revisit her ‘morning rituals’ in a retro video. In the video, Mandhana can be seen riding a roller across the field. “Morning rituals on my ground !! #aatmanirbhar #throwback”, Mandhana wrote with the video. The 24-year-old cricketer clocked four million followers on Instagram last month on the same day she made her Twenty20 International (T20I) debut. Mandhana recently received a Grade A contract from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) when the cricket board announced annual contracts for the senior women’s team.

The Grade A players will each receive Rs 50 lakh for the period between October 2020 and September 2021.

The India women’s team will travel to the UK for a full-fledged tour consisting of three One-Day International (ODIs), three T20Is and a one-off test match against England.

Earlier this month, Mandhana was named to all three squads and the team is expected to fly to England soon for their first away game since the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020.

Mandhana had suggested on a podcast that a women’s cricket league would help build a strong squad, much like the IPL has done for men’s cricket.

“The league definitely boosts women’s cricket and gives confidence to youngsters. We’ve seen it in men’s cricket; rookies face 145-150 speeds quite comfortably. You can’t tell they are nervous on their debut,” she had said.

“The league has played a big part in that, and it will also help women’s cricket. If you really want to have a strong women’s team in India, now is the right time to get a women’s league,” she concluded.