Ready to Pack House: Boise State Announces Plans for Full-Capacity Crowds at Soccer Games and Other Sports | National

BOISE New Boise State University athletic director Jeramiah Dickey has pushed six games, six sold-out games since taking over in January. That became possible on Tuesday.

Dickey and soccer coach Andy Avalos announced at a press conference in Boise State that tickets for Albertsons Stadium and the other athletics venues on campus will be sold at full capacity starting this fall.

That means six chances for six sales at Boise State’s six home games at The Blue, starting with the Sept. 11 home opener against the University of Texas at El Paso.

This is the launch pad to do that, Dickey said Tuesday.

A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Boise State to play in front of an empty stadium for the home opener against Utah State and just 1,100 fans for the other two home games against Brigham Young University and Colorado State.

But selling it seasonally won’t be easy. Boise State has surpassed its listed capacity of 36,387 in the past nine years only seven times since the stadium was expanded to its current size in 2012.

Why not? We have one of the biggest brands in college football. Why can’t we sell out every game? Dickey said. We’ve done it before. Why can’t we do it now?

We will not live with excuses. We will find a way. That’s probably why Ive promised six sellouts and Ill is still promising that today. And the next step is to see how many we can get in basketball. We wouldn’t stop.

Recent announcements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, easing mask and remote protocols, enabled announcement on Tuesday. Dickey said they are still working on game day protocols, such as whether fans should wear masks and will reveal details at a later date.

And while the news is big on the pitch for the soccer team, it’s big news to the bottom line. Boise State generates a large amount of revenue for the athletics department from the sale of football tickets.

I wasn’t looking forward to what Plan B would be, Dickey said of another season without football fans.

Dickey said season ticket renewals are around 75 percent, but have declined recently. Hes hopes Tuesdays announcement eliminating any uncertainty as to whether fans would be allowed back in the fall will help shrug ticket sales.

Boise State also announced that anyone who purchases season tickets before 2pm Wednesday will be invited to a special ticket distribution event ahead of the season.

Football is such an economic driver for us, so it’s important and it has a big impact on the bottom line, Dickey said. But that also applies to men’s basketball and women’s basketball. My job is to emphasize monetization in all of our programs. And not just by renewing tickets, but by sponsors, everyone was waiting for what would happen.

Boise State plans to significantly upgrade the fan experience before, during and after games at Albertsons Stadium. The largest is the sale of alcohol in the general seating areas. Dickey recently replied yes on Twitter to someone asking about alcohol sales, but didn’t provide details on Tuesday.

I believe someone in our department is quite active on social media and has tweeted something about alcohol, Dickey said with a laugh. That was still something navigating and working on. I would expect announcements in the next 4 to 6 weeks.

Boise State also plans to pursue additional premium seating this fall in previously unused spaces, such as the balcony outside the Bleymaier Football Complex behind the North End Zone.

Other improvements to pre-game tailgating and the Albertsons Stadium experience will also be announced later this summer.

There will be other announcements in the next month for up to six weeks that will have a big impact on what people see in the coming year, Dickey said.

Ticket sales should be boosted by the excitement of Avalos returning as head coach. The former Boise State player and assistant coach was hired to replace Bryan Harsin a week after Dickey was hired in January.

The Broncos are scheduled to open the season in Orlando in a nationally televised game at the University of Central Florida on the weekend of September 4, before returning home to play UTEP and Oklahoma State (September 18). Avalos said knowing that both home games can be played in front of a packed crowd will fuel the team during summer practice sessions.

Being able to play for their family and friends and Bronco Nation is a big deal, Avalos said. Now we have some motivation to get ourselves out of this pandemic.

Dickey and Avalos were asked why the announcement was made now, given the possibility that it could still turn in a negative direction sometime during the summer. Both said they would check and adjust if necessary if that happened.

Why today? Avalos said. Because this is a big problem. We were excited about it.

Both mentioned the economic impact that an entire stadium has on the surrounding community. Avalos joked that they had to help fill all the new downtown hotels.

But there’s no denying that the biggest advantage can come on the pitch. Boise State has the best home win rate in the nation since 2000 for a big reason the atmosphere.

This is a special place and when it is full it is a huge benefit to Bronco Nation to help us out, Avalos said.

Boise State currently sells season tickets, but single tickets will go on sale later this summer. The Mountain West and its television partners are expected to announce date changes for some games as early as Thursday, including the opener at UCF, which could move to Thursday, September 2, to kick off the college football season in prime time.

There is still a long way to go to get back to normal, but the news on Tuesday was certainly a step in the right direction.

The timing is right, Dickey said.

After a tough 14 months for everyone, it sure feels good to hear that.