PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Northridge and Fairfield Advance to Regional Finals | Sport

MIDDLE BURY Tuesday night was business as usual for two of the best girls tennis teams in the area.

Northridge and Fairfield both remained unbeaten in their respective matches after dominating two very good teams in Northridge High School’s regional semifinals.

Fairfield swept Northeast Corner Conference foe Westview 5-0, while Northridge turned Angola upside down 4-1 to set up a battle of the undefeated for the right to advance to the semi-state on Wednesday night.

I thought we were handling our nerves really well, said Northridge coach Austin Christner. We came out and played aggressively, which I like to see because that’s our style of tennis. It was a full team effort and I am happy with how they played all the time.

Even against solid competition, Northridge has managed to balance its line-up well during the postseason and Tuesday was no different.

Number 1 singles player Riley Wheatley showed her experienced prowess against Angola sophomore Elina Locane. Wheatley got off to a quick start in the first set by going up 4-1 and eventually winning 6-2. During the second set, Wheatley Locane continued to wear out. Shed wins easily, 6-1, to set up her team 3-0 at the time to capture the game over the Hornets.

In No. 2 singles, Lilah Dean once again showed her insane talent on the field, beating Angolas Ellie Alldred 6-0, 6-0.

Both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles before Northridge won in straight sets against the Hornets. Brynne Gayler and Peyton Kieper made light work of Angolas Allison Christman and Kaitlyn Kaufman and won 6-1, 6-1 in the first doubles. Taylin Cress and Morgan Mack swept the first set over Maren Fifer and McKenna Powers in number 2 doubles; the two would fend off Fifer and Powers during the second set to win 6-0, 6-3.

In No. 3 singles, Maia Schmucker struggled all the time and was unable to stop Angola sophomore Brea Harris skillfully playing. Shed trap 6-0, 6-1.

We haven’t had many setbacks because we did so well, said Christner of his group. We had some good matches, but we always got through. You always worry about the disappointment, but our girls prepare well for every game. They have adopted that knowledge and made it clear that they really listen to what we as coaches ask of them. It would be easy for any high school player to take a mental break after such a successful season, but it seems our girls know about a potential disappointment, and they won’t let it happen.

FAIRFIELD RECORDING WESTVIEW

For the third time this season, coach Mike Filbrun and his group came into contact with conference enemy Westview. Despite the fame between the two schools, the Falcons were able to dominate the Warriors.

I look down on the first switch and every court is 1-0 Fairfield, Filbrun said. And then on the next switch, every lane is 3-0 Fairfield. The girls did it. They were very focused from the start. They didn’t play shy, and they didn’t feel like the moment was too big for them.

Fairfield’s freshman phenomenon Addison Mast made it easy against Westview’s Paige Riegsecker by beating every game in No. 1 singles play. Mast won 6-0, 6-0 to give her team an early lead on Tuesday.

Playing number 2 singles was the best back and forth affair of the night between Fairfields Faith Bontrager and Westviews Madeline Stults. In the first set, Bontrager took an impressive 3-0 lead before Stults stormed back to come in at 5-4 in one. The set would get to 6-5 before Bontrager put things away to win 7-5. From then on, Bontrager Stults survived to win the second set 6-1.

In the other three races, the Falcons drove. Elyse Yoder won in number 3 in singles, 6-1, 6-2. In number 1 doubles, Iris Miller and Chloe Yoder won 6-0, 6-2; then in No. 2 doubles, Abby Gall and Paige Simmons swept both sets 6-0, 6-0.

Despite the loss, Westviews’ season ends on a solid 11-6. It upset East Noble, defeating Lakeland to win a sectional championship in a season of setbacks for the Warriors.

I tell them the team shouldn’t have been, said Westview coach Carrie Clark. Two weeks before the season we had no coach and I stepped seven days before (the start of the season). So we had no preseason work, no conditioning, and we started with what we had. I am so impressed with these girls. They really learned to believe in themselves. I have a really talented group, but they’ve learned to believe in themselves, and that’s the most rewarding as a coach.

Girls Tennis Regionals at Northridge High School Semifinal Results

Northridge 4, Angola 1

No. 1 singles:

Riley Wheatley (NR) defeats. Elina Locane (AN), 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 singles:

Lilah Dean (NR) def. Ellie Aldred (AN), 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 singles:

Brea Harris (AN) def. Maia Schmucker (NR), 6-0, 6-1

No. 1 doubles:

Brynne Gayler / Peyton Kieper (NR). Allison Christman / Kaitlyn Kaufman (AN), 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 doubles:

Taylin Cress / Morgan Mack (NR). Maren Fifer / McKenna Powers, 6-0, 6-3

Fairfield 5, Westview 0

No. 1 singles:

Addison Mast (FF) def. Paige Riegsecker (WV), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles:

Faith Bontrager (FF) defeats. Madeline Stults (WV), 7-5, 6-1

No. 3 singles:

Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Nicole Miller (WV), 6-1, 6-2

No. 1 doubles:

Iris Miller / Chloe Yoder (FF) def. Hallie Mast / Ella Clark (WV), 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 doubles:

Paige Simmons / Abby Gall (FF). Lillian Eash / Rochelle Miller (WV), 6-0, 6-0

Goshen / NorthWood Individual Doubles Match:

Kathryn Detweiler / Taya Drenth (GN) defeated. Amy Adams / Emery Porter (NW), 6-3, 6-1