South Girls Hockey Captain Joins Lakers





After four years of playing on the ice for the Blue Devils, Grosse Pointe Souths Regan Sherry is ready to continue her hockey career at the collegiate level. Last week, Sherry signed her letter of intent to join Lake Superior State University’s women’s hockey team next season. Sherry is excited to keep playing hockey in college for the Lakers, but hockey wasn’t necessarily the first thing she thought about when choosing a school. I ended up choosing Lake Superior State for the school because they have robotics engineering, Sherry said. It started with education and then went to sports. The oldest was a member of the Souths varsity girls hockey team all four years in high school. This year, her senior season, she was captain. Moving from a freshman to a senior captain, Sherry believes she has learned a lot from the leadership and example of the captains before her. They never really ruled out the under graders or the freshmen and I always looked up to them, she said. When I was finally captain it was so much fun and got to lead while also making the locker room fun. The past season was full of uncertainty and Sherry faced even more challenges in a leading role unlike anything the captains had seen before. Taking on those extra responsibilities as a leader made her realize that her leadership skills might be even stronger than she expected. You have this hardship after you and you have to deal with it, she said. Just being a captain and trying to keep everyone motivated … whatever life has to offer you, you have to go ahead and keep going and it’s really made me a strong leader and given me some perspective. The Lake Superior States women’s hockey program had its inaugural season in 2020 and is part of the American Collegiate Hockey Association. Sherry will participate in a young program, but she knows that being part of a team is a process and hopes to use what she learned from her time at South to continue her success in college. I go in as a 17 year old and some of these girls live to be over 22, she said. Starting over as a freshman may make me shy again, but as the years go by, more and more of my personality will come out and hopefully I will become a leader again in my senior year of college. Sherry plans to study robotics engineering, inspired by her father, Frank, and his career at Chrysler.

