Phase One Completed in the $ 2.8 Billion Melbourne Square District – Shopping Center News

Phase one in Melbourne Square, Melbourne’s largest new borough, has been completed, with the $ 2.8 billion expansive development bringing to Southbank’s everyday assets, including a new park, full convenience store and childcare center.

Melbourne Square shopping center was recently acquired by Primewest in a non-market transaction negotiated by JLL.The company paid $ 70 million for Woolworths Melbourne Square, which is at the heart of the proposed $ 2.8 billion Melbourne Square Complex. The development will eventually include four residential towers, an office building, a Hilton Hotel and a retail stage.

Primewest Executive Chairman John Bond said the company was delighted to secure the Melbourne Square assets, with the Woolworths store expected to do exceptionally well due to the intensive residential development in the area and the flow on effect of the surrounding entertainment, commercial and campus facilities of the university.

He said the master-planned, mixed development of Melbourne Square would introduce thousands of new residents to Southbank in more than 2,600 new apartments, and the entire project should be completed by 2027.

Phase one of the development will include the titled, Woolworths-anchored shopping center and two of the residential towers, providing an immediate catchment area for the retail and childcare facilities, Bond said.The continued development and other growth at Southbank will ensure strong population growth over several years, despite the current challenging environment.

Construction on Melbourne Square was led by Multiplex and began in 2017, with the Kavanagh Street hub since development featuring a new 3,745 m2 Taylor Cullity Lethlean-designed (TCL) park, Victoria’s first two-story Woolworths supermarket and an 87-place daycare from THINK daughter Nido Early Schools.

Adjacent to Melbourne Squares’ two-story Woolworths supermarket is a vibrant mix of eateries, including gluten-free fishmongers Theos Fish Bar, Sicilian pizzeria Pizza Pantelleria, specialty coffee roasters and café Espresso Bar, Tho Tho’s Golden Bunny Vietnamese restaurant, Japanese soup and curry experts Waku Waku and a new BWS bottle shop for those looking to replenish their fridges or cellars.

Comprising of 1,054 luxury apartments, residents of the vibrant new habitat with two elliptical towers can enjoy a range of amenities including a large outdoor resort-style terrace and wading pool sheltered by a sun deck, an indoor pool with uninterrupted views over Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, sauna, yoga studio, music room, extensive gyms, golf simulator, cinema, private dining areas and kitchen facilities, as well as further communal areas for games including mahjong, table tennis and billiards.





Scott Jessop, director of OSK Property Sales and Marketing, said he was thrilled with how well Melbourne Square has appealed to buyers in the off-the-plan market, and the positive impact the project has already had on the community.

It has been an incredibly exciting journey to see our vision for Melbourne Square come to life over the past four years. While last year saw its challenges, it was immensely rewarding to see our park and the Woolworths supermarket playing a supporting role for the public at a time of uncertainty. The number of visits they’ve both seen in a short period of time is astonishing, Jessop said.

Melbourne Square strives to provide residents with a better lifestyle while defending the concept of a two-minute neighborhood. In addition, we are delighted to see how seamlessly the project has become anchored in the wider Southbank community.





The two towers designed by COX Architecture have a modern interior designed by Carr and measure 236.7 m and 184.3 m respectively.

COX Architecture Director, Paul Curry, said the first phase of Melbourne Square was a key component in the growing footprint of the city of Melbourne and will include a total of six towers upon completion, including a workshop tower, a luxury hotel and a shopping area.

Melbourne Square’s masterplan is an exciting, public space-focused addition to the urban fabric of the city, Curry said. It is fantastic to see the project create value for the wider district and will continue to generate public and economic benefits throughout its development path.

The vast private and public amenities on offer in the first phase of the Melbourne Square district cover over 14,000 m2 and the main conveniences were activated with a deliberate series of resident pop-ups in May.