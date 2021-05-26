Cricket Corruption: ICC’s Alex Marshall on Mr X, Bitcoin and Fleeing Suspects

The International Cricket Council established the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit in 2000

Part of Alex Marshall’s 37-year career in the police force has involved an investigation of corps in the force. When you immediately think of AC-12 and “catching bent buyers”, he immediately points out that he has carefully avoided the BBC television show Line of Duty.

Now his mission is to fight corruption in world cricket. He’s also a busy man – the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption unit, which he heads, has conducted about 40 live investigations, and six men have been punished this year alone.

You can view some of the decisions of the ICC, that are made public, external link although often redacted.

Revealing details about Bitcoin changing hands, suspects fleeing the country and liberal use of terms like ‘Mr X’ are crime fiction in real life.

“In the major cricket-playing countries, there are some where gambling is illegal, but that doesn’t stop it from being incredibly popular,” said Marshall, a former Hampshire chief.

“That’s why you end up with huge, unregulated markets.

“In the regulated markets, you could use an algorithm on the betting patterns around a particular event and you could see anomalies.

“In an unregulated market, there is no access to data. It is offline. It is through relationships in cities and towns. It is impossible to detect anomalies.

“Therefore, the starting point for investigations is usually the information and intelligence that comes to us from people within cricket and often the corrupters themselves.”

Alex Marshall was appointed by the ICC in 2017

The ICC judgments also describe how a solution is arranged. In some cases it can be surprisingly mundane. For example, the couple Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar from the United Arab Emirates discussed their plans over a cup of coffee on the beach.

However, the chance that a ‘start-up’ corruptor will succeed is small. Sitting next to a cricket player in a hotel lobby and asking if they want to make a few pounds is not the preferred method of most fixers. It’s much more advanced than that.

“More often than not, it takes months of planning,” explains 59-year-old Marshall.

“We’ve had cases of franchise owners in lower tier tournaments deliberately moving to that event and paying significant sums with the long-term intention of corrupting their own team or providing inside information to bookmakers.

“When a concept is on the way, it’s not uncommon for us to approach players who say ‘if you’re willing to do this for the owners, you’ll be picked.’

“A franchise owner could work for bookmakers who have access to quite substantial resources. Once people start handing over a million dollars to buy a franchise team, you’re in serious territory.

“What do they expect to get back if they’re willing to put in that kind of money?”

Probably the best-known example of cricket corruption in the UK was the plot by Pakistan’s Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir to deliberately not throwing balls in the 2010 Lord’s Test against England.

Archive: The News of the World’s secret recording of agent Mazhar Majeed discussing the repair. He was later convicted for his part in the Lord’s plot in 2010.

However, that episode has given the false impression that fixes are often about single, small events. While Asif and Amir were deliberately bowling no-balls, an intentional no-ball is often the signal that the fix is ​​in and will affect the action that follows.

“A solution is usually about play sessions,” says Marshall. Corruptors may approach opening batsmen or bowlers and / or the captain to try to influence a session.

“Not often is it the whole game. Occasionally, although that’s quite rare. I can’t imagine an occasion where the corrupt act has been a single ball.”

Naveed and Anwar, the beach couple, have been joined this year by UAE teammate Qadeer Ahmed who has been banned. Similarly Sri Lankans Dilhara Lokuhettige and Nuwan Zoysa, and former Zimbabwean Captain Heath Streak – the latter a high-profile case given its position in the game.

What ties the six men together is the lack of wealth in their own country compared to the rest of the cricket world – a vulnerability that a potential corrupt will try to exploit.

That quest for vulnerability can also lead to other parts of the game.

“Women have been approached,” says Marshall.

“So far the gambling market in the women’s game has been relatively low. The pay for the corruption is not great unless it is a very high profile game.

“Cricket under 19 is more popular. There are betting markets and streams, so we approached younger players or asked for information.”

If a player, coach or umpire is tempted, vulnerable or under circumstances, he runs the risk of being thrown out of play.

There is a limit to the ICC’s jurisdiction over outside corruptors, although that doesn’t mean Marshall and his team are powerless.

“We will report them to law enforcement if what they are doing could be a crime. We will talk to border agencies to try to prevent them from entering and leaving countries,” he says.

“If someone is working, we will talk to their employers about what they are doing. If we can get publicity, we will put their name in the public domain.

“We hope to publish the names of people banned from cricket because they are corruption. There is legal process to go through.”

There is a danger that cricket fans will become cynical about what they see, thinking that something too incredible to be true is just that.

But as far as he knows about the dark side of the game, Marshall has not lost confidence.

“I’m a fan who has my eyes open,” he says. “I trust the cricket I look at in almost all cases. I also know that there are corruptors who look at the same cricket and wonder where there is vulnerability and who they can approach.

“The threat will always be there, but we can disrupt these corruptors and make the people in the game resistant to these approaches.

‘You should believe in it. I do.’