Troy WR transfer to the Plains after position coach?





The Auburn soccer team has sought help with the wide receiver position – Bryan Harsin made that clear during his time on the Plains. After the loss of wide receivers Anthony Schwartz, Seth Williams. and Eli Stove for the 2021 NFL Draft, Harsin wants to fill in some of those gaps. The latest development on the wide receiver track comes from further up in Troy, AL. Wide receiver Kaylon Geiger has officially entered the transfer portal after two years with the Trojans according to Matt Zenitz. Geiger took 141 passes for 1,625 yards and eight touchdowns over two seasons, in addition to eight rush tries for 52 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed to special teams, with 23 kick-offs for 545 yards and five punts for 26 yards. Learned that Troy wide receiver Kaylon Geiger, an All-Sun Belt roster from each of the past two years, has entered the transfer portal. Had 77 catches in 2019 and then 64 last season. https://t.co/xuWZF2ufnz – Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 25, 2021 The Tigers are in immediate contact with Geiger – Bryan Harsin hired his former position coach, Cornelius Williams, as the new Auburn football-wide receivers coach. Under Williams in Troy, Geiger led the Trojans in capture and receiving yards and was awarded the first selection of All-Sun Belt honors. Geiger would be an important pick-me-up for the Tigers, not only because of his impressive numbers, but also because the broad receiving corps could use a skilled player with on-field experience. According to The Montgomery AdvertiserExpected recipients of Auburn’s first team are Kobe Hudson, Elijah Canyon, Ja’Varrius Johnson, none of whom are upperclassmen. With Schwartz, Stove and Williams on the roster, this year’s projected starters didn’t have much playing time last season. The eight recipients who participated in the spring training combined for just 23 catches, according to Tom Green: It’s a lot to replace, with Auburn’s current group of receivers – eight of them entering spring practice, and two more coming by fall – good for just 23 catches, 311 yards, and a couple of touchdowns last season. In other words, Auburn returns only 10.6 percent of its transient game production, in terms of receipts, to wide receiver position this year and only 12.8 percent of its production in terms of receiving yards. It’s an opportunity for the returners to prove their spot on the roster, but it also means the WR room can leverage the experience of Kaylon Geiger, who is easily a product of Auburn’s current recipient coach. Seems like a good match, doesn’t it? There’s no word yet when the former Trojan will make an official decision, but a move to the Plains could be a win-win situation.







