Schaeffer Academy zips up Fairmont in section 1A team tennis semifinals | News, sports, jobs





ROCHESTER – The Schaeffer Academy Lions swept the Fairmont Cardinals 7-0 in Tuesday’s Section 1A boys tennis semifinals at Kutsky Park in Rochester. However, the Schaeffer Academy closed the team portion of its tennis campaign by dropping a 5-2 decision to Rochester Lourdes in the sectional championship match. The Fairmont team season ended with an overall record of 10-9. Fairmont opens the Section 1A Individual Tournament Thursday at 10:00 am in St. James. Pierre O’Driscoll started the sweep of the Lions with a super tiebreaker win over Ameya Komaragiri in the first singles. Komaragiri took the first set 7-6 (9-7), then O’Driscoll claimed the second set 7-5. The pair went into a super tiebreaker, which took O’Driscoll with a 10-4 decision. Luke Bothun claimed a team point for the Lions at second base by beating Thomas Klanderud 6-3, 6-4. Annie Orvis continued the singles bracket streak with a super tiebreaker win in third singles. Orvis claimed the first set against Jack Hagen in the third singles match 6-3, after which Hagen won a tiebreaker in the second set 7-6 (7-5). Orvis then used an 11-9 advantage to claim the super tie breaker. Asher Monson of the Lions completed the sweep in singles with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Ian Fortune in fourth singles. Brady Zimmerman and Faith Monson continue the Schaeffer Academy’s streak of wins with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Parker Vetter and Noah Vetter in the first doubles match, while Noah Monson and Adam Rector combined for a 6-2, 6- 0 win over Carter Quist and Sebastian Castro on the second doubles match. Aiden Kluth and Kate Friese completed the sweep with matching 6-0 set wins over Dominick Lund-May and Oliver Thedens in the third doubles match. Section 1A Team Semifinal Schaeffer Academy 7, Fairmont 0 Singles bracket Pierre O’Driscoll (SA) def. Ameya Komaragiri, 6-7 (7-9), 7-5, (10-4). Luke Bothun (SA) def. Thomas Klanderud, 6-3, 6-4. Annie Orvis (SA) def. Jack Hagen, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), (11-9). Asher Monson (SA) def. Ian Fortune, 6-0, 6-3. Double bracket Brady Zimmerman-Faith Monson (SA) def. Parker Vetter-Noah Vetter, 6-0, 6-1. Noah Monson-Adam Rector (SA) def. Carter Quist-Sebastian Castro, 6-2, 6-0. Aiden Kluth-Kate Friese (SA) def. Dominick Lund-May-Oliver Thedens, 6-0, 6-0. Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







