Column | Pittsburgh is a proven hockey market. It’s time to give the city a college team.

The Pittsburgh Penguins faced the New York Islanders on Monday night in game five of their first round series against the New York Islanders and were may fill 50% from PPG Paints Arena for the first time all season. There was a palpable energy again in the room just down the road from Pitt’s campus.

A little over a month ago, PPG Paints Arena hosted it Frozen four the NCAA Grand Finals of the collegiate hockey season. After three exciting games with UMass, Minnesota defeated Duluth, St. Cloud State and Minnesota State Massachusetts St. Cloud State for their first national title in program history.

While Steel City was an obvious choice to host the tournament due to their state-of-the-art arena and regional interest in the sport, Pittsburgh fans had no chance to see a team of their own at the annual event.

The Penguins have become one of the most consistently successful franchises in all professional sports since the turn of the century, and the Pittsburgh hockey scene has grown enormously as a result. Hockey is ingrained in the culture of the city, black and gold jerseys reading Lemieux and Crosby are often seen while strolling through the center. In a city that lives and dies with their sports teams, the once humble NHL franchise is now seen as a center of life in western Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh is now an established hockey city. But for years it lacked an element that would exponentially expand the sporting impact at the regional level of a Division I-level team in Pitt.

For decades, college hockey was centered around northern states such as Minnesota and the Dakotas, with very little reach to demographics outside of Canada and the northernmost parts of the United States. The young players who had developed into professionals grew up almost exclusively skating on frozen ponds, playing the game that had been passed down from generation to generation. But in the past decade, the North American hockey landscape has undergone a dramatic shift in recent years.

The college market, previously dominated by northern schools such as Minnesota and Michigan, has welcomed newcomers from all over the country, even as far as Tempe, Arizona. The Arizona State hockey team began the process of making the leap to division I. hockey status in 2014 and played their first season in 2015. Since moving upstairs, Arizona State has become a hot ticket in recent years, even earn a bid in the 2019 NCAA tournament. While the state has recently produced world-class talent such as Auston MatthewsArizona isn’t the only Southern market to embrace the sport in recent years. Even the NHL pitched a team in the in the middle of a desert in 2017, what a hugely successful company like the Vegas Golden Knights have taken the hockey world by storm.

If college hockey can thrive in Arizona, it can in Pittsburgh.

One point that will no doubt be brought to the hypothetical table in discussions to award Pitt a hockey team is the fact that the city is already running a DI program in Robert Morris. While true, the Colonials lack the brand recognition that the Panthers can bring to collegiate hockey in the region. Not only would the Panthers spark renewed interest at the college level, they would give Pittsburgh fans something they haven’t experienced with an intracity hockey rivalry.

Boston has embraced its collegiate intracity hockey rivalry with great strides, setting an example for Pittsburgh to follow. The TD Garden in Boston hosts an annual tournament known as The bean jar, featuring the local college teams from Boston College, Harvard, Northeastern and Boston University in a two-week event that includes a cultural phenomenon within the region. A second Pittsburgh collegiate hockey team would open the doors to host a similar annual event at the PPG Paints Arena. Another relatively new DI program, Penn State would also be an immediate rival to Pitt, drawing huge amounts of interest from fans and players alike. The two schools recently played their last indefinite football game, and the expansion of collegiate hockey to Pittsburgh would revive the legendary rivalry between the two Keystone State schools.

But the biggest hurdle for a team in Steel City lies in where the team would play. The first thought might be to host games in PPG Paints Arena, but this can be difficult for a number of reasons, the biggest of which would be from a logistics standpoint. Not only should Pitt align their schedule with that of the Penguins, but calling the arena home may require Pitt to sacrifice one of the things that make college hockey so special to a college department. While the die-hards would no doubt make the roughly 15-minute bus journey to the arena for games, it wouldn’t be practical for students with previous engagements or an early class the next day. Unlike football, hockey often has more than three games a week, something that would be a hard sell for students who are not as passionate about sports as others.

The best option would probably be to renovate the Petersen Events Center to make it hockey friendly or build a completely separate arena to house the team. The former may sound a bit bizarre, but the hybrid facility is far from unprecedented, even in the college level. While building a new ice arena to house the team also poses several issues, the campus location would undoubtedly capture the interest of many. Either option would certainly be a huge commitment on the part of the athletic department, but administrators have shown they aren’t afraid to pull the trigger when it comes to building for the future from Pitt athletics.

For an athletic program that has been in neutral for far too long, a hockey team may be just what the doctor ordered.