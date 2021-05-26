Vandalism on Hethersett’s playing field could halt expansion





A wave of vandalism on a playing field in Norfolk could stand in the way of a football club’s plans to expand, the chairman said.









Chairman of Hethersett Athletic Football Club, Neal Luther, shows the recent vandalism

– Credit: Peter Steward In recent weeks, goalposts have been smashed and pulled out of the ground, stanchions ripped and holes made in pitches by vandals digging with spades at Hethersett Memorial Playing Field. In addition, broken bottles were thrown on playing surfaces and a few months ago a quad was driven across the fields, turning grass into mud. Chairman of Hethersett Athletic Football Club, Neal Luther, has called on locals to be vigilant and report any damage or vandalism they see or experience to the Norfolk Police Department.









– Credit: Peter Steward He said: “There seems to be a general disrespect and vandalism is holding back the football club. You may also want to watch: “We offer competitive football for up to 300 players of all ages. Our adult Saturday team playing at Memorial Field is looking for a higher league, but for that we need to make sure our fields are in good condition. “We received a maintenance grant for the field last year, but this vandalism is seriously affecting us and our future. We want to provide a safe place for people of all ages. Hethersett is growing rapidly and there will be an increasing need for premium amenities that are free from vandalism. We need all clubs and local people to work together to make sure we stop the damage by reporting incidents to the police. “









– Credit: Peter Steward Memorial Field trustees have also reported graffiti, damage to waste bins, loosening bolts on playground equipment, and lifting drain covers on the bike path. The table tennis table outside was also destroyed and had to be professionally repaired. Hethersett Memorial Playing Field is home to a number of sports clubs, including the football club, Hethersett Hawks Cycle Speedway, Hethersett Playing Field Bowls Club, Hethersett Croquet Club, and Norfolk Cricketers in Retirement. Hethersett Parish Council and the field managers are currently presenting plans to replace the existing obsolete pavilion with a purpose-built building that will serve both the community and sports clubs.

