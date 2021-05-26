Joe West breaks the MLB record by taking on the 5,376th game of the regular season as a referee





CHICAGO (Neth.) – Joe West broke the record for the most games in Major League Baseball history when the game between Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals was official after five innings on Tuesday-evening. West, 68, referee for his 5,376th regular season game, one over Hall of Fame umpire Bill Klem, who had held the record since 1941. “I know what Lou Gehrig said about being the happiest man in the world, but I am,” West said Monday when he was right. White Sox manager Tony La Russa called West “the perfect man to set the record because he represents what many referees should be.” “Very consistent. He kept control of the game, and that’s what a referee should do,” said La Russa. Joe West referee for his 5,376th game and broke a tie with Hall of Fame referee Bill Klem. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports The famous San Diego chicken gave West fake flowers before the top of the sixth inning started. He was especially cheered on by the audience when the video board at the Guaranteed Rate Field announced the record. Before the game, the Oak Ridge Boys, dressed in White Sox jerseys, sang the national anthem, at West’s request. At that point, there was a bit of boos for West. A montage of mostly current and former referees congratulating him was also broadcast before the match. It contained a message from Garth Brooks. “It was hard to hold back a tear or two, but Tom Hanks said there is no crying in baseball, so you can’t do it,” West said after Tuesday’s game, referring to the iconic line of Hanks in the movie “A Their Own Competition. “ “It was a really nice thing,” he said. La Russa began his long management career three years after West provided his first match referee in 1976. “You couldn’t despise the game,” said La Russa. “Joe would make sure the game was played correctly.” While respected in the game, fans haven’t always gone to West. He has tended to be in the spotlight throughout his career. He once kicked Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo while Rizzo watched the game from the top deck. “He’s referee with a torch,” said La Russa. “If you had a flare, he’d let you have some of it, but you couldn’t go too far.” West umpire at first base on Monday when he tied the record, but had home plate for the record-breaking game, which the White Sox won 8-3. MLB officials attended, along with friends and family. West bought 116 tickets for the affair. “It’s going to be the most expensive game I’ve ever referee,” he joked.

