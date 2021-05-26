IG signs to sponsor England cricket teams in a three-year deal: CityAM





City of London firm IG has signed a three-year deal to sponsor England’s cricket teams. In the contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the online trading specialist will support the men’s and women’s national teams. It also means IG branding will appear on the men’s jersey in Test, One Day and Twenty20 cricket. Read more: Former England cricket chief Colin Graves: ‘I know Indian investments in The Hundred will be there when the doors are opened’ “IG is an ambitious organization that shares our commitment to be the best by maintaining high standards and developing a strong partnership,” said Tony Singh, ECB chief commercial officer. “Those values ​​have been central to the success of our English teams, making this relationship a natural match. We look forward to working with IG in the coming years. “ Next week’s first test against New Zealand, which begins on Wednesdays at Lord’s, will in fact mark the start of the deal with IG. Matt Macklin, IG UK Head, said: “Looking at the recent performance of the UK teams, we have been struck by the clarity of strategic thinking and quality of execution, and how this ties in with IG’s ethos as company. “We also share the ECB’s innate drive to keep improving and evolving, reaching new levels of success while making a positive impact on the world around us. “We are extremely proud to partner with such a prestigious institution and cannot wait to get started.” The ECB’s deal with IG, which is headquartered in Cannon Bridge House, follows the signing of the online used car marketplace Cinch as England Cricket’s main partner, replacing long-standing sponsor NatWest earlier this year .





