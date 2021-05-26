Nittany Lions land player Alex Bacchetta





Penn State Football took a recruiting victory on Tuesday, securing a commitment from punter Alex Bacchetta, boosting the Nittany Lions’ special teams. Penn State Football backed their special teams on Tuesday night when the Nittany Lions got a commitment from punter Alex Bacchetta. Bacchetta is the first gambler to receive a Penn State Football scholarship since Blake Gillikin. Ironically, they attended the same high school, Westminster School in Atlanta. Kohl’s Kicking ranks Bacchetta as the best gambler in the country. There is currently no ranking for him of the main recruiting services. Special teams coordinator Joe Lorig must be happy with his unit’s future as Penn State landed the best kicker in the country at Sander Sahaydak in 2021. Penn State Football will lose both of their current specialists, Jordan Stout and Jake Pinegar by the end of the 2022 season. James Franklin using a scholarship to be a back-to-back teacher shows how much he values ​​that stage of the game. Penn State has won and lost games before due to special teams. The 2016 Ohio State game was won because of this and the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky was lost due to the third stage of the game. Bacchetta’s other offers were Arkansas and Virginia, but many other schools were interested. How this commitment will affect the rest of the 2022 class remains to be seen. Bacchetta is the eleventh commit in the class, ranking sixth nationally, meaning there are up to 14 places left. The staff still has numerous holes in the classroom, especially in defense. Punting was a problem during Franklin’s tenure at Penn State during the early years. Gillikin solved most of it, and he was quietly a key member of the Nittany Lion’s big series from 2016 to 2019. The hope is that Bacchetta can have the same impact as Gillikin.

