High School Standout Griffen Nickels makes roaring return to state tennis tournament | WJHL

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) In our digital series High School Standouts, Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps showcases local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes who stand out on and off the field.

This week’s high school highlight is Griffen Nickels, a senior tennis player at Science Hill High School.

The Science Hill tennis team returns to the state tournament in team play.

Senior Griffen Nickels has a chance to win some extra hardware and also competes in singles.

“I’m just glad I have a season to be honest, I’m just glad I can play and go to the state to really try and compete,” Nickels said.

Nickels went as a sophomore and hoped to go as a junior before COVID shattered that hope, but instead of sitting around last spring, he kept busy.

“Well, I just wasn’t playing for the school elsewhere on the tennis court and I really wanted to make state last year, but I have this year and that’s what matters,” Nickels said.

He trained safely every day at the Johnson City Country Club with a different coach of his. He continued to hone his skills, determined to take that time to keep improving.

“I started training above quarantine and then we had about 2.5-3 hours a day every day of the summer and along with that I went running and agility drills a lot of things to get ready,” Nickels said.

It turned out when he came out this spring, losing only two games all season.

“That summer I will never forget I was at the country club and here he runs hills down the street with one of his hitting coaches who does the job and that’s who he is he is a hard worker he will never take a day off, Said Kelly Lane, Science Hill’s chief tennis coach.

“Backhand is my best shot serving volleyys and overheads everything on the net. I really like doubles because it’s on the net a lot and it’s more of a team sport,” said Nickels.

While focusing on achieving his high goals, he has not lost sight of why he is here: having fun playing tennis.

“He’s really so nice to be around, you see him here in practice, he’s dancing so lightly to the music, he’s had a great time, but when the lights come on and it’s time to focus,” is that exactly who you gonna get out of Griffen, “Lane said.

“I think that’s why I feel so good this year, this is my last chance after I’m done, so I think I’m just going to suck up what I can and figure it out,” Nickels said.

This mindset came around in his second season, when his older brother, a senior at the time, joined the tennis team to play with him for a season.

“My brother played golf all four years, he was really good at golf, they won the state twice and they were really good at golf and when he wanted to be in his senior year he just wanted to be with me and this last season play and just have fun, just his support, his support was great and he was on the team that year which was his only year on the team and that made it really nice that we played a few doubles and had a really good time, ”he said. Nickels said.

That was a special second season for Nickels, going to the state for team and individual play and sharing that experience with his brother.

“It’s always a good time here and when you go to the state we don’t just go play tennis there, we go for team bonding and we go laser tag and ride go carts and do a lot of fun things with the team, it’s great it is great, ”said Nickels.

Now they are heading back to Murfreesboro this week to make some history in Science Hill team tennis.

“We trained hard, we just need energy, we need to come down and just play our games,” Nickels said.

He also wants to become a state champion to round off an impressive career for Toppers tennis.

“It’s great that I got a lot of help from Coach Lane, Ricky and it’s just a great opportunity, hopefully I’m doing it right,” said Nickels.

