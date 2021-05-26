Ballin ‘Maidstone’s new location opens on Bank Street, Maidstone, in a building that was once home to the Nightclub Gallery

A new sports bar where punters can play table tennis or beer pong opens in a building that once housed an infamous nightclub.

BALLIN ‘Maidstone is located on Bank Street in Maidstone, where Gallery was before it closed.

Games such as pool, table tennis and beer pong can be played at the new location

With a focus on activities, the new bar is a world away from its predecessor.

Gallery became embroiled in controversy in 2019 when 21-year-old Andre Bent was murdered outside the nightclub. Vasilios Ofogeli, 17, was found guilty of his murder in March.

The London South Bank University student, who had been at the nightclub to see rapper MoStack at a concert, died in August 2019, without knowing he was going to be a father.

Following the tragedy, the nightclub’s license was temporarily suspended in September 2019.

The new bar may be in the same spot, but co-owner Luke Gibb, a former chief promoter at Gallery, says this really is a new venture.

Upstairs at Ballin ‘Maidstone

We just want to get away from the whole nightclub scene and we just wanted to bring a new fun and enjoyable experience to the city, he said.

“There is nowhere in Maidstone that really does what we do.

There are some really good sports bars in Maidstone, but we’re doing a little more on mixing gaming and sports, bringing it all together with DJs to round out the party vibe. “

It hopes to be a sports bar with a difference and will host 22 television screens, a range of games and will host DJs and serve food and drink. In the afternoon it is possible to book brunches.

Games on offer include pool, table tennis and beer pong.

Ballin ‘Maidstone is a new sports bar that has opened in the County Town

We just think it’s a concept that works really well. With brunches and things like that, we’ve found that people like to sit and drink, ” said Mr. Gibb.

But now that we introduce gaming, it slows down the drinking procedure.

“It worked really well on Saturday, to be honest, where people were awake, playing the games and taking their mind off the drinking.

They just have fun, play the games and watch the sport, and just get more out of the experience.

Run by co-owners Jack Simmonds and Mr. Gibb, BALLIN ‘Maidstone held a soft opening on Saturday and will be open this weekend.

The building was home to the popular Gallery nightclub

The pair aim to employ 25 to 30 staff and the necessary renovation work took seven months.

When you go to Shoreditch, you have a lot of quirky places – Bounce and other places where you go in, play table tennis, beer pong and pool, Mr Simmonds said.

So with our concept we have a gaming side and on the other we have live sports. We have a five meter projector where the DJ used to be. We have live screens spread around the club elsewhere.

All coronavirus guidelines are followed at the new location, with one-way systems and hand sanitizer available.

Andre Bent died near the Gallery nightclub in August 2019

Mr. Gibb added: “Hopefully we will also attract people from further afield and also from Maidstone. There are a lot of good places in town right now.

“Everyone’s been locked up for a while, so hopefully after all that Covid stuff there’s a light at the end of the tunnel because it’s been awful for everyone, hasn’t it?”

Bookings range from 10 per person to 50 per person for the sessions.

Police outside Gallery on Bank Street in Maidstone. Photo: Jim Bennett

It is open on Fridays from 5:00 PM to 1:00 AM, Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 AM.

