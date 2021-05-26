Sports
Ballin ‘Maidstone’s new location opens on Bank Street, Maidstone, in a building that was once home to the Nightclub Gallery
A new sports bar where punters can play table tennis or beer pong opens in a building that once housed an infamous nightclub.
BALLIN ‘Maidstone is located on Bank Street in Maidstone, where Gallery was before it closed.
With a focus on activities, the new bar is a world away from its predecessor.
Gallery became embroiled in controversy in 2019 when 21-year-old Andre Bent was murdered outside the nightclub. Vasilios Ofogeli, 17, was found guilty of his murder in March.
The London South Bank University student, who had been at the nightclub to see rapper MoStack at a concert, died in August 2019, without knowing he was going to be a father.
Following the tragedy, the nightclub’s license was temporarily suspended in September 2019.
The new bar may be in the same spot, but co-owner Luke Gibb, a former chief promoter at Gallery, says this really is a new venture.
We just want to get away from the whole nightclub scene and we just wanted to bring a new fun and enjoyable experience to the city, he said.
“There is nowhere in Maidstone that really does what we do.
There are some really good sports bars in Maidstone, but we’re doing a little more on mixing gaming and sports, bringing it all together with DJs to round out the party vibe. “
It hopes to be a sports bar with a difference and will host 22 television screens, a range of games and will host DJs and serve food and drink. In the afternoon it is possible to book brunches.
Games on offer include pool, table tennis and beer pong.
We just think it’s a concept that works really well. With brunches and things like that, we’ve found that people like to sit and drink, ” said Mr. Gibb.
But now that we introduce gaming, it slows down the drinking procedure.
“It worked really well on Saturday, to be honest, where people were awake, playing the games and taking their mind off the drinking.
They just have fun, play the games and watch the sport, and just get more out of the experience.
Run by co-owners Jack Simmonds and Mr. Gibb, BALLIN ‘Maidstone held a soft opening on Saturday and will be open this weekend.
The pair aim to employ 25 to 30 staff and the necessary renovation work took seven months.
When you go to Shoreditch, you have a lot of quirky places – Bounce and other places where you go in, play table tennis, beer pong and pool, Mr Simmonds said.
So with our concept we have a gaming side and on the other we have live sports. We have a five meter projector where the DJ used to be. We have live screens spread around the club elsewhere.
All coronavirus guidelines are followed at the new location, with one-way systems and hand sanitizer available.
Mr. Gibb added: “Hopefully we will also attract people from further afield and also from Maidstone. There are a lot of good places in town right now.
“Everyone’s been locked up for a while, so hopefully after all that Covid stuff there’s a light at the end of the tunnel because it’s been awful for everyone, hasn’t it?”
Bookings range from 10 per person to 50 per person for the sessions.
Click for details here.
It is open on Fridays from 5:00 PM to 1:00 AM, Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 AM.
Read more: All the latest from Maidstone
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]