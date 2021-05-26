Dukes Run at NCAA Championship is coming to an end





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. The NCAA Championship run for the Duke Women’s golf team ended Tuesday afternoon at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, when the Blue Devils dropped a 5-0 decision to third-seeded Oklahoma State. Duke made a solid start as a senior Jaravee Boonchant , freshmen Phoebe Brinker and freshmen Anne Chen held the lead, but the Cowgirls stormed back and took control of all five games too late to take the win. “Hats off to Oklahoma State, they played great golf,” said Duke head coach Dan Brooks . “That game was really something. They are a strong team.” The Blue Devils made their fourth appearance in the semifinals out of the five times Duke has transitioned into the match play portion of the championship. After taking an impressive victory in the morning, junior Gina Kim went up against fourth place Maja Stark. Stark collected five birdies over 15 holes and took a 4 & 3 win in total. Kim, who hails from Chapel Hill, NC, took the lead several times but was left behind throughout the race. The Cowgirls were able to advance, 2-0, when Isabella Fierro took a 2 & 1 win over Blue Devil sophomore Erica Shepherd . The match was even for the first three holes, but a bogey on Shepherd’s No. 4 gave Fierro its first lead. After being three holes behind by No. 8, Shepherd rallied by birding No. 9 and scoring a par at No. 12. Trailing at number 13, Shepherd just couldn’t drop the putts. The Greenwood, Ind., Product rolled into a 14-foot birdie at No. 17, but Fierro adapted it to close the match. Oklahoma State’s Rina Tatematsu needed one more point to take the win and rallied against Duke’s Brinker to take a 3 & 2 win. Born in Wilmington, Del., Brinker won No. 1 and led after two holes, but bogeys at No. 3 and No. 4 gave Tatematsu a 1UP lead. Brinker’s par at No. 5 balanced the game, but Tatematsu made a bird’s-eye view of No. 9 and never lagged behind the rest of the way. Chen, who is from Sugar Land, Texas, led for 10 of the first 12 holes against Lianna Bailey, but dropped No. 12 and No. 14 and went one behind. By deflating a birdie at No. 17, Chen had narrowed Bailey’s lead to 1UP when the game was clinched. Boonchant saw action in her third NCAA Championship and had a 2UP lead through four holes against Madison Hinson-Tolchard, but the Cowgirl would fight back to take her first lead with a birdie at number 12. Boonchant, a native of Bangkok, Thailand , just couldn’t drop the putts to make a run. The game was halted on hole 16 when Oklahoma State took the win. Duke ended a very successful season winning the ACC Championship, Gamecock Intercollegiate and the Cavalier Match Play, while also dealing with the COVID-19 madness. Kim and Shepherd both won individual tournament titles. “We just had a great group of people who were hard at work and so they were very successful,” said Brooks. “They were semi-finalists in national competitions, we won the conference championship, we won the individual conference championship. We just had some really good moments during the season. We have every reason to feel good about it.” The Blue Devils will return five letter winners for 2021-22, while Boonchant is looking to turn professional at some point this summer. #Good week Oklahoma State 5, Duke 0

Maja Stark (OSU) defeats. Gina Kim (FROM) 4 & 3

Isabella Fierro (OSU) def. Erica Shepherd (FROM) 2 & 1

Anne Chen (DU) vs Lianna Bailey (OSU) DNF

Rina Tatematsu (OSU) defeats. Phoebe Brinker (FROM) 3 & 2

Jaravee Boonchant (DU) vs Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (OSU) DNF

