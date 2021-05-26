What will be better in 2021, the pass or the run?

While football in Michigan won’t have a great season in 2021 (it’s a rebuilding year, after all), that doesn’t mean UM fans can’t be excited about the 2021 offense.

While we don’t know what the defense will look like for Michigan this season, we will know what the attack will be like and there is a lot going on with the attack already.

In recent years, Michigan football has had to rely on the defense to take it to victories, but I don’t see that happening this season. I think UM’s attack is underestimated and too talented not to carry the team this season.

Michigan has a few questions to answer about violation, but a fun question to answer is, will the run or the pass be better in 2021?

As I mentioned above, Michigan’s offense is underestimated (maybe still not elite level) and that side of the ball could have a really good year once the season is over.

Cade McNamara at quarterback throwing the ball really got us Michigan fans excited about his potential. No, he’s not JJ McCarthy, but until McCarthy is ready to play out, McNamara will be the starter.

Cade reminds me a bit of Mac Jones, only with more mobility. He’s a precise quarterback who, in the right situation, can put in huge numbers.

Cade will also have a lot of receivers to throw at. Receiver position is actually one of the team’s greatest strengths in terms of talent and depth. Players like Mike Sainristil, Roman Wilson, Ronnie Bell, AJ Henning and Cornelius Johnson should all see the field a lot next season.

To switch, the running back position is another position group that is very talented and has some depth behind it.

It’s not as depth as Michigan football usually has when falling back, but it’s talented nonetheless. Players like Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, Tavierre Dunlap and Donovan Edwards are all talented backs who could see the field in the fall.

So which group is better for football in Michigan in 2021?

Between the two positions, I expect the running backs to be better in the end. I still believe that Cade McNamara and the receivers will have a pretty good season, but I think the running backs will be good to great this season.

Haskins is a proven veteran who runs back and never seems to lose his distance, he always falls forward. He will likely run back number 1 to start the year. He’s my personal favorite to run back now just because he’s gotten better and better every year. He’ll have a few more than 100 yards rushing games, even if the cantilever arms are spread across all backs.

Corum is the burner back. He is the fastest back on the team and is mainly used in remote rush programs where he can get to the edge and show his speed. It will also be used more this year in the game that is passing, I think. It can be used in fencing, wheel routes, ramps and outdoor routes. Of all the running backs, I want him to be the instant game changer. If McNamara can get him the ball into space, he’ll have the chance to go the distance more than once.

Donovan Edwards is Donovan freaking Edwards. He’s the all-rounder back, with more speed than people realize. I’m not going to get my expectations too high for him, because he’s just a freshman, and Michigan likes to turn their backs often. However, he will show his superstar potential all season long. There’s a slim chance he’ll be number one again by the end of the season.

One thing I want Harbaugh to do better this season is to keep feeding the hot hand. It really annoys me sometimes when a UM running back plays really well, finds the holes, breaks tackles and Harbaugh pulls him out of the game.

It does not make any sense. If that running back dominates, keep giving him the ball. Obviously, fatigue sets in, but once it’s rested, put it back into play.

Finally, there is Dunlap. He’s a smaller running back, but he’s a great complementary back. He’s more of a shiftier, changing pace back. He probably won’t get that much playtime overall, but Harbaugh will give him a few carriers here and there. If there were one or two injuries (which wouldn’t be good at all for lack of real depth) his workload would increase, but unless that happens, at least he’ll be playing less this season.

Overall, the Michigan coaching staff and UM fans should feel really good about the running back position. Each go back on the selection brings something a little different to the table, which is always a great thing to have. In a football year of 2021 that is likely to bug us a lot, Michigan fans should at least be able to enjoy a successful rush season.