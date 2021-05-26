Sports
“My Hockey Story” for Bears player, Bears coach and Capitals manager
Matt Moulson, Patrick Wellar and Chris Patrick talk about how they got started with hockey
HERSHEY, Dad. The following is the script for the attached story that aired on the FOX43 Sunday Sports Frenzy and during a hiatus from FOX43’s broadcast of the Hershey Bears-Binghamton Devils game.
April 8, 1995. The Flyers win the game 3-1 over the Capitals in Landover, Maryland, but I win the girl. That’s the night I proposed to my wife while she sat three rows of the glass in the Capital Center.
She said yes and a little over a year later we got married. How do I remember our anniversary? It’s on a hockey puck, my wedding gift to my groomsman on the big day. I have been passionate about the game for almost half a century. If you let this game get into your blood, it will never go away and everyone infected will have a hockey story.
(Photo) Isn’t he cute? Yes, I am talking about my dog Ben. As for me, I rock my first Capitals t-shirt in the mid-1970s. Check out the history books, the Caps were terrible then and lost 37 in a row in their first season. (Second photo) Here I am sitting next to someone on the Baltimore Blades again. Does anyone remember the Baltimore Blades? Me neither ..
I was on skates shortly after, but no high school team meant a transition to other sports temporarily. After college, back to the ice to center a line with two of my best friends, Dan on the right, Jeff on the left.
A year later, line mates who share the same blood. My older brothers Ted and Tom. I remember when Tommy and I were jumping the man who hit Ted with a cheap shot, the rest of the team called us the Hanson Brothers. That was a few decades ago. Now I am lucky enough to spend some time telling other people’s hockey stories. For example the Bears captain Matt Moulson.
My dad took me when I was three years old and I was crying all the time and he said he would never get me out again, “Matt laughed.” Then I think he waited a year and the steam was crying all the time so he took me out again and I kind of fell in love with it ever since.
(Photo from Matt) The piano never had a chance. Matt chose to make sweet music on the ice instead, always with a stick in his hand. Moulson played for Cornell’s Big Red in college and realized his NHL dream when he scored 30 or more goals for the Islanders for three consecutive years.
“I lived a little and died with the Toronto Maple Leafs and their captain Wendel Clark. I’ve always loved it, loved playing it, working hard to do something you love, seemed like a bonus to me. . “
Matt’s hockey story evolved with his kids letting him know he would be the Hershey Bears Captain.
Just a week ago, he added another souvenir to his collection when he reached his 700th professional point.
Patrick Wellar is the Bears Assistant Coach and a Calder Cup Champion player with the Bears in 2010. Had he initially had his way as a child, he would never have laced the skates.
My brother is a year older than me. We started, I was 6 and he was 7, it’s funny, but my dad wanted my brother Chris and I to start, and I didn’t really want to play, “Patrick explained.” Looking back, that’s pretty funny because to your point it’s in your blood, it took a season and I’ve been hooked ever since. ”
Wellars’s father was a police officer and the family moved a lot, which allowed Patrick to play in many good hockey cities. He says the game took him around the world before returning to Chocolatetown as a coach.
I owe it a lot and hockey has certainly given me a thrilling ride that I hope continues because I know how lucky I am and I am extremely grateful to my parents for giving me the opportunity to do it.
The chief executive of the player staff is Chris Patrick and I’m not sure I have enough time to tell you the hockey history of the Patrick family. Let’s focus on Chris and say he became the 7th member of his family to have his name etched in the Stanley Cup when the Caps won it all in 2018.
For me it’s just the only place I’ve ever been, ”Chris admitted. You go to family reunions, that’s really all the people people talk about. I just sat there and listened to my grandfather’s stories, eyes wide open and loved it. “
How could he not become addicted to the family business? Chris played with Princeton in college. After his playing days, he took a job in the financial world. Eventually, he accepted former Caps GM George McPhee an offer to join the organization.
“For me this is really the only thing I could see myself doing, not everyone is lucky enough to get a job in an industry they love.
Player, coach, front office director, broadcaster… everyone has a hockey story.
