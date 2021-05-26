Pau Torres responds to Manchester United’s transfer speculation





Pau Torres has sparked interest from Manchester United. (Photo by Alex Caparros / Getty Images) Villarreal defender Pau Torres insists he will not consider leaving the club this summer, despite speculation about a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils will take on Villarreal in the Europa League final tonight, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Torres can take a close look after scouting the defender for months. The Norwegian is keen to sign a center-back for Harry Maguire and Torres is shortlisted for United alongside Raphael Varane and Sven Botman. Torres, 24, broke through at Villarreal last season and has been included in Spain’s roster for this summer’s European championships. Torres insists, however, that he is not surprised at a move to Old Trafford and is fully focused on living with the Spanish club. Torres was included in the squad for the European Championships of Spain (Photo by Alex Caparros UEFA / UEFA via Getty Images) For now, I just think that as a player dressed in yellow, I can see my life is connected to this club, Torres said. For now I have a contract here [until June 2024] and I don’t see any further than this finale or what may come this summer. God willing, I can be in euros. I just want the first title for my club, for my people, and then represent Spain in a tournament as big as this. More: UK

United are expected to be without Maguire for the final in Gdansk after the defender was unable to train with his teammates on Tuesday-evening. Solskjaer therefore has to choose between Axel Tuanzebe or Eric Bailly to collaborate with Victor Lindelof in Poland. Elsewhere, it looks like David De Gea is getting the nod for Dean Henderson, while Mason Greenwood can sit on the couch with Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba playing in a front three. MORE: Let the Club Go. Patrick Vieira argues for Kroenkes about the takeover of Daniel Eks by Arsenal

