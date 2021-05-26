Northern Diamonds’ Phoebe Graham on How Professional Deals Are Revolutionizing Women’s Cricket | Cricket News





“Life is so different, I train at full power, my appetite has quadrupled and I actually have the privilege of spending time on myself. That’s why this new cricket world is so exciting, it’s more sustainable for female athletes to reach their potential. . ” By Phoebe Graham – @ phoebeg23







Image provided by SWpix.com Phoebe Graham blogs about the transformative impact turning pro for Northern Diamonds has had on her cricket and life, sharing her insights on how such a transition can open a whole new world for female athletes … If someone read my palm last year and said: ‘You leave London, say goodbye to your business career at Sky and the next time you interact with Sky, write a column as a professional cricket player’… I thought they were crazy! But here I am, in Costa del Yorkshire, God’s County, living a professional athlete’s dream! Being selected as a Northern Diamond cricketer has exceeded all expectations. At this stage in my career, I thought playing cricket full-time was off the table. The opportunities in women’s sport have always been limiting, but there has been a lot of positive change in the last decade. Female cricket is unrecognizable. So many people still ask ‘why now?’. Well ‘my chance is now’, so here we go! The greatest transition to a professional athlete’s life has been to accept the new, allow myself to learn, and take life from day to day. In the company of legends – in this case, Jenny Gunn! (Photo by SWpix.com) I’m so lucky to have legends like Jenny Gunn MBE and Lauren Winfield-Hill around me – you can’t go too far wrong picking the brains of England’s best. Learning new habits and applying a new mindset was so interesting. The human body is insane! Prior to this winter, my sprint technique was interesting to say the least (the claw was real) but applying a little science to the BFG means I get a lot more acceptable speeds every week! I really focused my mindset on the ‘day to day’, ‘short term’ and playing what lies ahead. I may have taken that to the limit. When the broker in Leeds asked about the short lease that myself and fellow cricketer Ami Campbell have taken and ‘what will happen after September’, all I could answer was’ I don’t know yet; we’re just trying to keep the dream alive. ‘ Living with Ami and enjoying a well deserved treat! Having your teammates as ‘your colleagues’ is insane. Bessy Bam Bam [Bess Heath] absolutely kills the 2km time trials, captain Hollie Armitage crushes 200kg on the hip thrust standings and it’s so good to see some of the younger girls like Rachel Slater, Leah Dobson and Ella Freya Telford spend their time playing and reaping the rewards . Life is so different, I train at full speed, my appetite has quadrupled and I really have the privilege of spending time on myself. That’s why this new world of cricket is so exciting that it’s more sustainable for female athletes to reach their potential. Waiting to hit the net under the watchful eye of head coach Danielle Hazell (left) Another program that I have joined is the Women in Sport Unlocked (run by Women in Sport Trust). I meet so many crazy athletes who want to create and generate change in women’s sport. I created my own platform TipnFlip 18 months ago because I am passionate about changing perceptions and creating more opportunities for women in sports. It’s fascinating to understand how I can really make an impact. Professional sport is a whole new world and I love it. It still feels special to call Headingley my place of work and I am excited about what the season means for the Northern Diamonds. Roll on the season!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos