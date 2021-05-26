4 summer subscribers who will have an immediate impact

The off-season provides an opportunity for this Texas football program to move forward by leaps and bounds as it gets used to the new culture led by freshman head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas was able to hire former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator / reigning Broyles Award winner Sark to replace former head coach Tom Herman on Jan. 2.

Two years of volatility on the field, and also largely on the recruiting path, for Herman and the Longhorns led to the change of the coaching regime at the start of this off-season.

Since that point, Texas has assembled a formidable roster full of talent on both sides of the ball, ready to compete for a Big 12 title, and a coaching staff they hope to accompany there. Texas is also waiting for the rest of their 2021 drawing class to make their way to the Forty Acres before summer workouts begin.

Among those summer enrollments are a few additions to the NCAA Transfer Portal program, and the rest of the 2021 recruiting course that didn’t enroll early for the spring ball. Texas will see just under half of the high school prospect that has signed up for the 2021 class enrolling for the summer semester and coming to campus for training.

There is a lot of excitement about this program before summer training and fall camp begin. What awaits the Longhorns will be largely determined by how this selection is put together throughout the rest of the off-season.

With the set of summer enrollees for the Longhorns arriving on campus within a week, here’s a look at which of that group can have an immediate impact while training.