Tennis News – Naomi Osaka: Japanese star is charismatic and a complete player, says Justine Henin





Seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin says Naomi Osaka is a complete player and the leader in women’s tennis right now. Osaka has four Slam titles to her name at the age of 23 and Henin believes the influential Japanese player could dominate the women’s game in the coming years. “I’m really much more positive than I was two years ago because I feel we have some stability in women’s tennis,” she told Sky Sports. Roland Garros Open French talking points: will Nadal and Swiatek repeat? How’s Federer? 3 HOURS AGO “I think with Osaka we have someone who can really lead the women’s game in the coming years. “When she won her first US Open and Australian Open, everything seemed new to her and it took her a while to get her status because when she became number one it was very difficult for her. She was very shy and it was complicated. “As a player I thought she was already impressive, but she has improved physically, she moves very, very fast and she’s much better on the court now. The speed and speed of the forehand is quite amazing. She can do a little bit of everything. to do. “She has great eyesight and she’s improved mentally. At the Australian Open, she saved two match points against Garbine Muguruza. “Her serve reminds me a bit of Serena Williams who sometimes didn’t play very well, but the times she had to play well, she did. Naomi is charismatic and a complete player. She plays fast, she’s consistent and she’s improved a lot physically so I’m really impressed with the level of play she can get to. Best of 2020: Watch when ‘superstar’ Swiatek wins French Open Henin believes the level of competition has improved significantly at the top of the women’s competition and Serena Williams, 39, may find it difficult to win a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros. She added: “I think it will be very, very difficult, also because she is a mother now and she has changed emotionally. She still has that fire in her stomach, but it’s the same as before when there was only tennis. in her life? That’s a bit of a question too. “I think she wants to be there. She still has the passion, but now she’s a mother, she has other things to deal with and that changes life. At 40 to still be there, I really admire her. bad, but it will be strong. “ Roland Garros ‘Serena Gets Dangerous’ – Evert backs Williams to surprise French Open favorites 21 HOURS AGO Tennis Frances Tiafoe – ‘It’s all about empowering black individuals’ – Players’ Voice Yesterday at 07:58

