Bettez has three point play, lead Montreal over Calgary at Secret Cup





CALGARY – Ann-Sophie Bettez scored once and put down two more as part of a third period with four goals, and Team Bauer withdrew to beat Team Scotiabank 6-1 on Tuesday at the Secret Cup women’s hockey tournament in Calgary. Laura Stacey, Karell Emard and Kristin O’Neill also found the back of the net in the third, turning a 2-1 lead into a blowout for Montreal’s Bauer team, while Marie-Philip Poulin and Jessie Eldridge scored in the first period. “We saw the game as pretty close and we opened the lock gates a little late,” said Bettez. “It was just a matter of getting pucks on the net, getting the rebounds.” Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 30 shots for the win. “She has done a fantastic job of keeping us in the game,” said Bettez. “She is competitive and wants to get the best out of us by doing her best.” Sarah Potomak scored the only goal for Calgary’s Scotiabank squad, while Marlene Boissonnault turned 38 of the 44 shots aside. Poulin opened the scoring just 61 seconds into the game, but Potomak responded less than two minutes later. Eldridge recovered the lead for Montreal at 11:43 from the first with what turned out to be the winning goal. Calgary’s Scotiabank returns to the ice on Wednesday to take on Toronto’s Sonnet, which opened the tournament on Monday with a 3-2 loss to Bauer. Three teams of 20 players in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association’s three Canadian hubs, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal, will play to hoist the Secret Cup trophy at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday. The PWHPA is a movement born of the collapse of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League two years ago. The PWHPA includes members of the Canadian and US national teams. Their goal is a sustainable competition with a living wage and the competitive support that the men’s professional leagues have. The last time PWHPA games were played in Canada before Monday was January 11-12, 2020 in Toronto. Of the 28 players who have been invited to try out for the Canadian Olympic team starting this summer, 21 are participants in the Secret Cup. The teams play against each other twice in a round robin with results supplemented by a points system. A win is worth two points, an overtime win 1.5, a shootout one point and a half point for extra time or shootout loss. A short-handed goal, hat-trick, shutout, or scoring five or more goals in a game is each worth one extra point, so Poulin added an extra point to her team’s count on Monday. Montreal has six points, while Calgary and Toronto are pointless. The two teams with the most points at the end of the round robin will advance to Sunday’s final on Saturday.







