The Commission rejects reports linking Ayade to the closure of the table tennis hall





The Cross Rivers State Sports Commission has rejected reports linking Governor Ben Ayade to the closure of Table Tennis Hall in the state. CRS Sports Commission chairman Emmanuel Elom described the reports as "misinformation and outright lies." "To set the record straight, the table tennis hall in the U. J Esuene Stadium buildings is 100 percent owned by the Cross River State Commission. Together with the Café and the Gymnasium, it was built with the proceeds from the lease with MTN for the construction of the telecom mast within the stadium area. "Second, shortly before the last National Sports Festival held in Benin in April, the Commission had evaluated the leadership membership of the boards of the various sports associations in the state. To this end, Ntufam Edim Inok was appointed as the president of the Cross River State Table Tennis Association. One of the first tasks for the new board is the renovation of the table tennis hall and the gymnasium, both of which are in the pipeline. Work will begin this week, necessitating the temporary closure of the two player facilities for the renovation period. Third, table tennis players who use the Tennis Hall for their practice sessions are staff members and representatives of the Cross River State Commission. They represent the state in major tournaments and it is in the interest of the Commission and Cross River State in general that they receive all necessary support, including good training facilities, to increase their competitive advantage. So is the author suggesting that the Commission will deliberately sabotage its own players by denying them training opportunities? It is clear that it is of no use to the Commission to limit the competitiveness of its players. On the contrary, it is counterproductive and the Commission clearly recognizes that. Oh, and by the way, Aruna Quadri and Funke Oshonaike have not been trained, sponsored, or played for Cross River State at any point in their careers. " Elom said it is a "sad thing that the writer has alluded to the refusal of Hon Chief Orok Duke, the immediate former chairman of the Commission, to defect from the PDP to the APC with the governor as the reason for the temporary closure. from the hall. Nothing is far from the truth. It clearly shows that the mindset of the writer, and possibly his sponsor, is to reduce everything, including serious government business, to politics. "As far as we know, Governor Ayade has not forced any of his appointees to follow him to the APC, let alone Chief Orok Duke, who is not currently a government appointee. This is a clear case of playing for the gallery. We also recommend Francis Etang to grapple with the fact that not everything is about party politics. "We want to urge the public to completely ignore the naughty and false publication. The Commission aims to return Cross River State to its former sporting glory. We will not be distracted by paid agents of destabilization.







