Ibrahima Konate passes Liverpool Medical to sign five-year deal after U21 Euros





Liverpool have agreed to sign RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate on a five-year deal, sources have told ESPN. The defender passed his medical assessment a few weeks ago and will complete a move to Anfield once he returns from the European Under-21 Championship with France this summer. – Stream ESPN FC daily on ESPN + (US only) Liverpool secured entry into the Champions League on the final day of the Premier League season, meaning they can now activate the 41.5 million release clause in the former Sochaux player’s contract. The club will have to pay for the release clause in one go. Konate, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Tuesday, was identified long ago while still in France by the Liverpool scouting division, which then followed up on his progress. Barnwell’s Best Moves: 100-51 | 50-1

Last Major Transfers Completed Despite a hip injury that kept him out of the game for several months last season, the Parisian showed great potential. Tall and strong with a fast pace, he has improved a lot with the ball and his tactical awareness while working with Julian Nagelsmann in Leipzig. Jurgen Klopp is a big fan and wants him to partner with Virgil van Dijk next season. Liverpool experienced an injury crisis in the defense last season, with Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip missing for much of the season. Kounde’s arrival means Ozan Kabak will not stay with the club, sources have told ESPN. Liverpool will not activate the option to make his loan from Schalke permanent, but he could join Leipzig to replace Konate and Dayot Upamecano who signed for Bayern Munich. The future of Nathaniel Phillips, who is under contract until June 2023, will have to be decided, but it is doubtful he would want to lower the pecking order once Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip are back from injury and the deal with Konate is finalized. . . Sources have also told ESPN that Liverpool are ready to listen to offers for Phillips this summer, while Rhys Williams could leave on loan.

