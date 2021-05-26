Champions League finalists Chelsea, Man City have ruled English football for ten years. This is why that will continue

In a way, the Champions League final proves that money buys success. Chelsea vs. Manchester City are the team funded by a Russian oligarch against the club transformed by the financial power of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan. They are two clubs that have grown from also-rans to the superpowers of English football in less than 20 years.

Thirteen of City’s 22 major awards have been won since Sheikh Mansour’s takeover in 2008, while 16 of Chelsea’s all-time wins of 26 major leagues and cups have been achieved since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003. Abramovich’s investment has already yielded one Champions League. title at Chelsea, with the 2012 victory against Bayern Munich.

In England, City and Chelsea have dominated the past decade, despite the traditional power of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal. Together they have won seven of the past 10 Premier League titles and are far from the rest in terms of trophies won over that period – City have won nine and Chelsea eight, with United (four ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League) . final against Villarreal), Arsenal (four) and Liverpool (two) behind them.

But is it really all about Abramovich and Sheikh Mansour’s money?

The two billionaires have no doubt used their financial strength to lure some of the world’s best players to Stamford Bridge and Etihad Stadium respectively, but other clubs have spent similar fortunes on players and couldn’t match the success of Chelsea and City. At both clubs, investments on the field were matched by similar behind-the-scenes spending – such as recruiting the best administrators and coaches, and building world-class facilities for players to hone their skills.

Money undoubtedly talks, which is why Chelsea and City are preparing to meet in Porto to contest the Champions League final, but ESPN has gone under the surface to find out why transfer spending isn’t the only reason they’ve become the powerhouses of English and maybe even European football.





Transfers

When it comes to analyzing the key factors in the rise of City and Chelsea, transfer spending will always be the main factor. The two clubs have simply changed football with their massive investment in players.

Spending $ 315 million (222.5 million) last summer, Chelsea has passed the $ 2.8 billion (2 billion) mark in terms of player recruitment since Abramovich arrived, with $ 102 million (72 million) taken from Kai Havertz. Bayer Leverkusen signed, setting a new club record for single player spending. City, meanwhile, has spent $ 2.4 billion (1.7 billion) on transfer fees in the 13 years since Sheikh Mansour took charge. Real Madrid’s then-UK record $ 46 million (32.5 million), on the day the acquisition was completed in September 2008, was a clear statement of what was to come.

Sources have told ESPN that in the early years of Sheikh Mansour ownership, City pursued a deliberate “accelerated acquisition strategy” to close the gap with Chelsea and Manchester United. Between 2008 and 2011, City spent $ 421 million (297.8 million) on transfers alone. Despite their massive spending under Sheikh Mansour, City’s record signing was a relatively modest $ 91 million (64.3 million) for Benfica defender Ruben Dias last summer.

Over the past 10 years, City’s net spend (total spent on players minus total fees received for outgoing transfers) on players was $ 1.3 billion (867.28 million), the highest in the Premier League in that period. with Manchester United in second place with $ 1.2. billion (814.75 million). Chelsea, meanwhile, has benefited from the departure of Eden Hazard ($ 146 million / 103.5 million to Real Madrid), Diego Costa ($ 76 million / 54 million to Atletico Madrid) and Oscar ($ 76 million / 54 million to Shanghai SIPG) to record a net outlay of just $ 581 million (410.3 million) in the past decade.

City has a tendency to gain little from player departures, with Leroy Sane’s $ 57.3 million (40.5 million) move to Bayern Munich last summer hitting Danilo ($ 47 million / 33.3 million for Juventus) overshadowed as the club’s record outgoing transfer.

Youth development

A source has told ESPN that Chelsea and City are ‘light years’ ahead of their Premier League rivals when it comes to developing young players through their academy systems.

Chelsea have an edge over City in this area, having prioritized this in the early years of Abramovich’s ownership, having seen 46 academy graduates play for the first team since 2003. On Saturday, Mason Mount, Andreas Christensen, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Billy Gilmour could all complete the academy’s journey to the Champions League final when they play in Porto. City defender Nathan Ake is another product of Chelsea’s academy.

Chelsea have won the FA Youth Cup seven times since 2010 and were second twice in that period. The club’s under-19 team also won the UEFA Youth League in 2015 and 2016. Neil Bath, Chelsea’s head of youth development, has been with the club since 1993.

In Manchester, City used Chelsea’s youth system as a blueprint for their own academy and are now seeing the fruits of their investment in the form of 20-year-old Phil Foden, who joined the club as a four-year-old. is now the award graduate of their youth development program that has become a key figure on Pep Guardiola’s team this season.

Since 2008, 44 graduates from the academy have progressed to City’s first team and while the club has only won one FA Youth Cup in the past 10 years, they were the losing finalist four times: three of those defeats were against Chelsea. This season, City won the Premier League U23 and U18 titles.

Both clubs have been criticized for their so-called “harvest” approach, which involves attracting the best young global talent and then loaning it out to sister or partner clubs. In 2020-21, City loaned out 32 of their youngsters, while 24 of Chelsea’s young players spent some time on loan at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City and Chelsea’s dominance over the past decade will culminate in Saturday’s Champions League final. Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Administrators

City and Chelsea are considered some of the most savvy and respected managers in the game, with Abramovich and Sheikh Mansour delegating the day-to-day running of their clubs to Marina Granovskaia and Khaldoon al Mubarak respectively.

Granovskaia, a Russian-Canadian, has worked for Abramovich since he started in 1997 as his personal assistant at the oil company Sibneft. Having previously served on Chelsea’s board of directors, Granovskaia was promoted to the role of Chelsea’s Chief Executive in 2014 and will be tasked with overseeing transfers and the club’s commercial activities. In-game sources have told ESPN that Granovskaia is a formidable negotiator and completely trusted by Abramovich.

At City, Al Mubarak will combine his role as chairman with his position as chief executive of the Mubadala Development Company, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund with assets of $ 523 billion (370 billion).

Al Mubarak oversaw the recruitment of former Barcelona executives Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain in 2012 as CEO and football director at City respectively. Sources have told ESPN that Guardiola moved to City in 2016 to work with Soriano and Begiristain, but his decision to sign a new contract this season was down to his admiration for Al Mubarak. Sources have said that the ashes of Al Mubarak and Soriano in the City boardroom have been as crucial to their success recently as Guardiola’s impact on the team.

Infrastructure

Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham, which cost $ 28 million (20 million) to build before opening in 2007, is home to all of the club’s football activities, including the men’s and women’s teams. It has 30 pitches, three with underfloor heating and six that meet Premier League standards, and additional facilities such as plunge pools and a rehabilitation center. Having previously trained at outdated, windy facilities near Heathrow Airport, Jose Mourinho’s move from Chelsea to Cobham was described as a “significant step forward” during his first stint as manager.

In Manchester, the City Football Academy (CFA) on the Etihad Campus, which was built to mirror AC Milan’s world-famous Milanello complex, cost $ 283 million (200 million) to convert before opening in 2014. has a mini stadium used by the youth teams and the ladies team of the club. The CFA also has a self-contained first team building with a fully fenced field allowing Guardiola players to train in a wind-free environment.

Appeal

Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea’s ability to compete with the Manchester clubs in the transfer market is due to the club exploiting Abramovich’s investment as well as the team’s status as London’s most successful club in recent times. .

Both City and United have been forced to pay higher wages in the past to persuade players to move to Manchester instead of London, and Chelsea have taken their position in the capital as a central shelf in their recruiting strategy. In 2012, they fended off strong competition from City and United to sign Lille’s Hazard, with sources saying the prospect of living in London helped swing the deal for the Belgium international. Chelsea will also use London’s appeal in their attempts to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

City, meanwhile, points to their pursuit of excellence in all areas – their world-class training ground, Guardiola’s presence, consistent success – as crucial in terms of attracting new players.

The future

The future looks bright for both clubs and winning or losing the Champions League final is unlikely to change the forward momentum at Etihad and Stamford Bridge. Guardiola is committed to City at least until the end of the 2022-23 season, having extended his contract with the club earlier this term, while Thomas Tuchel could also be rewarded with a longer contract this summer after he had Chelsea transformed since he replaced the fired Frank Lampard. as manager for an 18-month deal in January.

City’s star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new long-term deal in recent months, Raheem Sterling is another player expected to strike a new deal, while the future is secure for young players such as Foden, Dias and Ferran Torres. Chelsea’s squad is also filled with players in their early twenties, such as Havertz, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner, and will compete with City in the race to sign Haaland and Harry Kane in the coming transfer periods.

With both clubs already assured of Champions League football next season under the leadership of elite coaches and with the support of extremely wealthy owners, the era of Chelsea and City rule could continue for another 10 years.