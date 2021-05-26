Suarez Navarro goes to Paris after recovering from cancer





(Reuters) – Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro has confirmed her entry into the French Open, which begins on Sunday, a month after she said she was cured of cancer. The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she had been diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma and would have to undergo six months of chemotherapy. “It makes me very excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros,” she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. “I’ve been working for the past few months to give myself the chance to compete in Paris one last time. “I look forward to jumping on the track and feeling again how special this tournament has always been for me.” Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to the practice in December and said last month that she had completed her treatment and was cured. She had said in late 2019 that she planned to retire in late 2020, but now wants to continue playing after her final season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and health concerns. The two-time quarter-finalist of the French Open, known as one of the best backhands in the women’s circuit, planned to compete in the US Open last year, but withdrew a week before the Grand Slam. She revealed her diagnosis a week later and said doctors told her she had a small, curable lymphoma that was discovered early on. “Tennis has given me a lot and I’ve always wanted to say goodbye on a court,” she said. “Roland Garros has given me some of the best moments of my career. I got my first great result on these tracks, I have very good memories of it after all these years and it is a pleasure to be able to do it for the last time. join in. in Paris. “The days will be great and I hope to enjoy them to the maximum.” (Reported by Sudipto Ganguly in Berhampore, India; edited by Stephen Coates)

