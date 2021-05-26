Did New Jersey Devils Really Kill Hockey in the 1990s?

This week, one of the most famous sports personalities, Bill Simmons, spoke to fellow basketball player Ryen Russillo about hockey. It happened through the Bill Simmons Podcastwhich is usually the most downloaded podcast in all sports. It emerged during a long segment of the basketball playoffs, which is something they do every Sunday. Although hockey hardly ever comes up in their conversation. This was a hugely positive segment on the biggest sport on ice. However, it was until the mention of the New Jersey Devils brought it to a halt.

Simmons put forward that weary idea that “the Devils were killing hockey.” He pulled out the neutral zone trap and then they moved on. This is a common view among fairweather fans of the sport, especially older ones. It was easy to blame the Devils’ new style for the lack of scoring and a competition that stood out from ridiculous scores and some of the most popular players in the sport. Here’s the thing, though. During this era, the Devils actually only won one Stanley Cup, and that was their only deep run in the postseason.

Wikipedia easily goes back to 1995 for NHL Stanley Cup ratings. That 95 Stanley Cup final was watched by an average television score of 3.4 (which, in lamentable terms, means that 3.4% of TVs with a Nielsen box set watched the Stanley Cup final). Last year’s cup final would have killed for a rating of 3.4. This was also a four-game sweep by the Devils.

The ratings grew from then on, with the Colorado-Florida and Detroit-Philadelphia matchups scoring better ratings than the Devils-Red Wings match. They fell in 1998 and 1999, but that probably had more to do with FOX’s glowing puck and other nefarious decisions about how the games were aired than with the Devils’ impact on the game.

In 2000, when the Devils went back to the cup final for the first time since that neutral zone trap team won it all, the cup final scored a score of 3.7 on ABC. It was the best rating of the NHL’s five-year run on ABC before lockout in 2004. Ratings dropped and hit rock bottom when the Flames-Lightning series hit an average score of 2.6. However, the early rankings really boosted that as Game 6 still got a 4.2.

After the 2004-05 lockout, many hockey fans did not return immediately. The 2006 cup final between the Hurricanes and Oilers had two matches that didn’t reach 1 million viewers. That hadn’t happened in years. They came back and actually had 5.3 million viewers for Game 7, but those early ratings really hurt them. The same thing happened the year before, where Anaheim and Ottawa never got a rating above 2.0 in their six-game runs.

This doesn’t even look at this Devils team as a whole. This was a team led by stars in Scott Stevens, Scott Niedermayer, Martin Brodeur, and optionally Patrik Elias and Scott Gomez. They were always put together in drama, playing in a market that people liked to hate. Suffice to say, the Devils were actually good for hockey. Also, and this part is clear, the devils used the trap below Jacques Lemaire. He learned a version of it from his time with the Montreal Canadiens Dynasty of the 1970s. He no longer coached the Devils after 1998. So that 2000 and 2003 Stanley Cup Devils team was not a “trap” team.

So anyone can blame the devils for whatever they want, but look at the numbers. The ratings show that it wasn’t the trap that killed hockey, it was the league. They let broadcast partners make very strange decisions about how they represented the game, and then they literally took a season off to get more money from the players. Blaming the devils is an old, exhausting idea that has no support whatsoever.