Academy Quickfire Questions: Joseph Anang





Each week we will answer some of the real need-to-know questions from football to promising products from the Academy of Football. This week it’s the turn of 20-year-old goalkeeper Joseph Anang … Fast factBorn in Ghana, Anang moved to the UK in his mid-teens and made his debut for the England U20 as a second half substitute in a 3-0 win over Iceland U20s in November 2019. The shot-stopper has admitted that he has been playing football as a fielder, but joked that he went in after turning out not to be a great center-back! On the field Why did you start football?

I followed my cousin to training and went into goal, the rest is history! Favorite player growing up?

Edwin van der Sar I liked him before I even became a goalkeeper Strongest feature?

My side-volley, everyone knows me for that! Do you want to get better at it?

Command the box more Best moment of your career so far?

My call for England U20 The biggest lesson you’ve learned so far?

This season in particular has taught me to be patient and do all the basics right Off the field Favorite other sport?

Table tennis Favorite account to follow on Instagram?

@check it now You are watching right now

Sea Sigh If you weren’t a footballer, you would be

Ooh, sticky! I probably work on a construction site Favorite song at the moment?

Teejay Chips If you had one last meal?

Rice and tuna Around the Academy Best touch?

Alfie Lewis Funniest?

Sam Caiger Future manager?

Conor Coventry Most dedicated?

Myself! Better than they think they are?

Nathan Holland, all day Three teammates you’d be stuck with on a desert island?

Caiger, Mesaque Dju and Keenan Forson Quickfire questions YouTube or Instagram?

Instagram Cats or dogs?

Dogs New sneakers or fresh trims?

Fresh trim Messi or Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo Win the Champions League or World Cup?

World Cup Save a penalty after 45 minutes, or save after 90 minutes?

Save after 90 minutes

